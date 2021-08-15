"Joe Root stands between India and a victory"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has been impressed with the way Joe Root batted in the second Test at Lord's. The England skipper scored a brilliant 180 (not out), tormenting the Indian bowlers and playing a chanceless innings.

It was because of Root that England managed to take a lead of 27 runs in the first innings. His innings prevented India from taking a sizeable lead in the first innings and it will definitely add a psychological edge to the English team. That is why Deep Dasgupta feels Root is the only big hurdle between India and a win.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained how Joe Root has had a great year with the bat so far.

"Joe Root has already hit five hundreds this year, including two double hundreds and has already scored more than a thousand runs. His specialty is that he is a very wristy player and plays more square of the wicket. He has kept the scoreboard ticking and he stands between India and a victory," Deep Dasgupta asserted.

The ball is in India's court: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta is a bit concerned with India's batting because the middle-order has not been consistent of late. Dasgupta feels the opening pair will be crucial for India. He feels if England pick up early wickets, they will be right on top of the visitors.

If India are to win the game, Dasgupta feels they will need to take the initiative and keep the scoreboard ticking. He reckons the game is in the balance at the moment, with England having their noses in front.

"I think England would be in a better position. They have a lead but it is not that huge. India's middle-order has not fired and if a wicket falls early, they will be on the back foot. However, if they are to win the game, the ball is in India's court. They will need to be proactive but negotiating the first hour will be crucial," Dasgupota concluded.

India will need to bat well in the first session on Day 4 if they are to set a strong target for England.

