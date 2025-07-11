Joe Root whacks Jasprit Bumrah for a 4 to reach record 37th Test century on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England batter Joe Root brought up his century after resuming his overnight score of 99 not out on Day 2 of the third Test against India at the Lord’s on Friday, July 11. The right-hander didn’t take too long as he smashed World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary off the very first ball to bring up his 37th Test century.
The incident took place in the 84th over of England’s first innings. Bumrah bowled a fuller length ball swinging away outside off, and Root went for the drive. The ball flew off a thick edge past the gully for a boundary. The batter leapt and punched the air in delight before taking off his helmet. He kissed the badge to celebrate the special moment.
Watch the video below:
With his record-breaking 37th ton, Joe Root has now jumped to the top five in the list of most Test centuries. He eclipsed former India captain Rahul Dravid and Australian batter Steve Smith (36 tons apiece).
Most Test centuries:
- Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51
- Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 45
- Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 41
- Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 38
- Joe Root (England) – 37
It was Root’s third consecutive century at Lord’s, becoming the third batter to reach the milestone after Jack Hobbs (1912-26) and Michael Vaughan (2004-05). During his knock, he also completed 3,000 runs against India in the longest format. Root was eventually knocked over by Bumrah for 104. His innings comprised 10 boundaries.
Joe Root smashes a century but England lose early wickets on Day 2 against India in the 3rd Test
Joe Root took the honors for England, but Jasprit Bumrah provided multiple strikes to bring India back into the match on Day 2 of the third Test. The speedster first removed English skipper Ben Stokes before dismissing Root and Chris Woakes off consecutive deliveries.
At the time of writing, England were 271/7, with Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes at the crease. Bumrah has been the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Earlier on Day 1, Nitish Kumar Reddy removed English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over.
Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news