Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are X-factors for England: Jos Buttler 

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler believes speedster Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be 'X-factors' for his side in their all-important four-match Test series against India.

Although England recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in their own backyard, they were not at full strength as the likes of Archer and Stokes were rested. The duo's return for the tour to India will only make this English outfit stronger.

Packing my gear for training after a break is still as exciting now as it was when I was 10 years old 🏏 🏏 @gmcricket @redbulluk @adidas https://t.co/hb1AW1WKjo — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 30, 2021

Despite Archer not having played Test cricket against India yet, he will be aware of the conditions in the sub-continent nation due to his experience of playing in the IPL.

Speaking in the pre-series video conference, Jos Buttler explained that the young fast bowler can be a handful if he gets the ball to land in the right areas.

"Jofra Archer is certainly an X-factor player. It is fantastic to have Jofra back into the side. He would be excited to do well in this series," Jos Buttler said.

"We have a few guys who can do quite amazing things with the ball" - Jos Buttler

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will use their wealth of experience to be successful in Indian conditions

Apart from Archer, Jos Buttler feels legendary England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will also be a threat for the hosts.

With 1123 international wickets between them, the duo have a truckload of experience and can cause some serious problems for the Indian batsmen.

Ben Stokes is another key player for the visitors, as he also has the experience of playing in Indian conditions. Jos Buttler reckons that if these players click, England could be highly competitive against the hosts.

"We have a few guys who can do quite amazing things with the ball. Stuart Broad and James Anderson are two of the best to play this game, Jofra is a huge X-factor and Ben Stokes is a pretty good X-factor player as well," Jos Buttler asserted.

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai from February 5.

Although the pitches in Chennai have historically suited spinners, there are reports that the track could be pacer-friendly, given the success of the Indian fast bowlers in the previous home season.

First training session in India for these three ✅



Loving the No Shoes Run from @JofraArcher 👀 pic.twitter.com/geGXGWVbae — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 30, 2021

If the England pacers manage to extract some life out of the Chennai wicket, the visitors could be in with a great chance to push India right till the very end.