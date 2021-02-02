Jofra Archer could be the danger man for India: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has named Jofra Archer as the England bowler Team India needs to be wary of in the upcoming Test series.

Archer has accounted for 38 wickets in 11 Test matches. Although he has played mostly on seamer-friendly pitches in the longest format of the game, his exploits in the IPL are ample proof that he could be a force to reckoned with on Indian pitches too.

In a recent edition of the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gautam Gambhir identified Jofra Archer as the one England player who could scupper Team India's plans of a series win.

"Jofra Archer for me. Because if you see in world cricket currently, there are just three or four bowlers who are right at the top - Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada. So Jofra Archer but he will be playing his first Test match in the subcontinent. We will have to see how long a spell he will be bowling," said Gautam Gambhir.

"I played lots of IPL, but nothing in terms of First Class Cricket, so the Challenges of bowling with a red ball will become clearer. England have some good spinners in the Squad so if the wicket is turning, it won't be one sided match." - Jofra Archer — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 29, 2021

England bowlers will look to keep Virat Kohli silent: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir reckoned England would not give easy runs to Virat Kohli.

Talking about the likely approach England bowlers like Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad could adopt against Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir observed that curtailment of the run flow could be their primary objective.

England had employed similar tactics against Sri Lanka in their 2-0 series triumph in the island nation last month.

"I think (they will look to) keep him silent. And I feel that is how England will play this series. They will dry up the runs and set defensive fields. It is not neccesary that the way Australia does by keeping two slips and a gully all the time and attacking all the time, I don't feel they will do that. The two Test matches I saw in Sri Lanka, England very quickly went to one slip and a gully and put a ring of fielders around the batsmen and were looking to stop the runs," said Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir opined that England could look to be on the offensive only if conventional or reverse swing would be on offer. The left-hander, however, hoped that Team India do not get carried away from their exploits Down Under and starts things afresh against England.

"They attack when the ball is new or when it is reversing. But in the middle phase, they will look not to give too many runs. So they can play with the patience of the Indian batting lineup. The one challenge in front of the Indian batting lineup could be that when they are coming after playing against a team like Australia on wickets like the Gabba, Adelaide or Melbourne, you can be overconfident at times," concluded Gautam Gambhir.

England will certainly need to keep Virat Kohli quiet if they hope to restrict a formidable Indian batting lineup to a manageable total.

The Indian captain has amassed 1248 runs at an outstanding average of 78 in the last ten Tests he has played against the visitors. After missing out in the only Test he played Down Under, Virat Kohli would look to lead from the front and deliver a convincing series win.