Jofra Archer dismisses Shubman Gill against the run of play for 103 on the stroke of Lunch on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 27, 2025 18:05 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Jofra Archer and his teammates celebrating Shubman Gill's wicket on Day 5. [Getty Images]

England ace pacer Jofra Archer took the prized scalp of India captain Shubman Gill a few minutes before lunch on Day 5 of the ongoing Manchester Test on Sunday, July 27. The speedster removed Gill caught behind as wicketkeeper Jamie Smith took a regulation catch.

The right-hander departed for 103 runs off 238 balls, comprising 12 boundaries. The skipper stitched a 188-run partnership with KL Rahul (90) for the third wicket to help India fight back in the contest after trailing by 311 and going down to 0/2.

The dismissal took place in the 88th over of India’s second innings, and the penultimate over before lunch break. Archer bowled a short of a length ball, wide outside off, that moved away after pitching. Gill chased after the ball and went for a half-hearted cut, losing his focus minutes before the break.

Following his dismissal, he walked off to a round of applause from the crowd for his fighting ton.

England remove Shubman Gill and KL Rahul to fight back in the 4th Test

Skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer dismissed KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, respectively, following their marathon 188-run partnership to help England fight back against India in the fourth Test. The duo delivered after the visitors lost two quick wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan perished for ducks in the first over of their second innings.

At lunch on Day 5, the tourists were 223/4, with Washington Sundar (21 off 61) and Ravindra Jadeja (0 off 4) at the crease. They are trailing by 88 runs. Chris Woakes has been the pick of the bowlers for England in the innings, returning with two wickets.

Earlier, India put up 358 in their first innings. England replied with 669 in their first essay. Joe Root and Ben Stokes slammed 150 and 141, respectively. Stokes, in particular, also bagged a fifer against India in the first innings.

The hosts are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series against the Men in Blue. A win would help them seal the Test series.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Edited by James Kuanal
