England speedster Jofra Archer made an instant impact for his side on Day 2 of the second Test against Team India at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. Playing in his first Test since February 2021, the right-arm speedster struck in his opening over to get the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The dismissal occurred only in the second over of the innings as the Barbadian took the brand new cherry alongside Chris Woakes. Jaiswal had clattered three boundaries off Woakes in the opening over and was beaten in the second ball of Archer's over. However, the southpaw edged the third delivery to slip, with Harry Brook taking a smart catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal below:

The 30-year-old's last Test wicket came in February 2021 when he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jofra Archer had played only one first-class match in the lead-up to Lord's Test against India

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Archer earned selection for the second Test against Team India at Edgbaston, but the management resisted the urge to play him. However, the hosts' struggles in both innings in the second match prompted them to carry out the change, with Bardabadian replacing Josh Tongue.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for the third consecutive time in the series and opted to bat first, unlike the previous two Tests. The hosts' first innings total of 387 came on the back of Joe Root's 37th ton, while Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith made half-centuries.

Stokes and Ollie Pope also contributed 44 runs each to the cause on what was a tricky surface. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned as part of one change for India, replacing Prasidh Krishna, claimed a fifer. Mohammed Siraj picked up a couple, while Ravindra Jadeja took one.

Akash Deep went wicketless after snaring 10 scalps at Edgbaston. The five-Test series is currently locked at 1-1. At the time of writing this, the tourists were 74/2 after England amassed 387.

