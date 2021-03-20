Jofra Archer likely to be rested for the ODI series against India

Jofra Archer could be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The England team management are likely to take a call on the same following the conclusion of the fifth T20I between the two teams on Saturday.

Earlier, Jofra Archer missed the fourth Test against India due to an elbow injury and there were question marks over his participation in the five-match T20I series as well.

But the Barbados-born cricketer has recovered well enough to play in all four T20Is thus far. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven scalps to his name and is expected to feature in the fifth T20I as well.

Jofra Archer has his best ever T20I figures with his first four-for today 👊#INDvENG — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 18, 2021

Although Jofra Archer showed no signs of discomfort in the ongoing T20I series, the England team management aren't in favor of overburdening him, as per the Daily Mail. Given that the Ashes and the T20 World Cup are scheduled to be played this year, they don't want to take any chances with the ace pacer.

Resting Jofra Archer could also provide the other England fast bowlers an opportunity to play in Indian conditions. The next T20 and ODI World Cups will be played in India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are yet to announce their squad for the three-match ODI series. The three ODIs will be played on March 23, March 26 and March 28 respectively at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rajasthan Royals could benefit if Jofra Archer is rested for the ODIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) could benefit if Jofra Archer is rested for the ODI series against India. With a 10-15 day break, their pace spearhead could come back fresh for the IPL.

Having finished bottom of the points table in IPL 2020, the Royals have a point to prove this season. They made some valuable additions to their squad at the auction last month and will be hoping for a better performance in the upcoming edition of the competition.

Jofra Archer will be a key player for RR. He was their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020. The pacer took 20 wickets in 14 games at a superb economy rate of 6.55.