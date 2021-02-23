Jofra Archer is the best young pacer: Ashish Nehra

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra has praised England speedster Jofra Archer, terming him the best young pacer in world cricket.

Archer was fast-tracked into the England national team ahead of the 2019 World Cup and has grown into a star in two years.

Archer has picked up 41 wickets in 12 Tests at 31.21, and has 30 ODI and seven T20I wickets to his name as well.

Ashish Nehra, speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', called Archer the best of young and talented fast bowlers in the game.

"I believe among all the young talented bowlers we have seen in the past 2-3 years - Jofra Archer is number one. In the form Jofra Archer is in, especially if he's in form and fit - It will benefit the England team," Ashish Nehra said.

Seamers - Best Average Bowling Impact in T20s since Shaheen Shah's debut (Min - 100 Overs)



Jasprit Bumrah : +8.2

Lockie Ferguson : +5.6

Jofra Archer : +4.8

Kyle Jamieson : +4.4

Adam Milne : +4.1

Mohammad Amir : +3.7

*Shaheen Shah Afridi : +3.2*

Wahab Riaz : +3.1#LQvPZ#HBLPSL6 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 21, 2021

Nehra also talked about the selection headache that the England team management will have ahead of the upcoming day-night Test in Ahmedabad.

He also claimed that the visitors are strong enough to compete even if a Chennai-like wicket is offered at Motera.

"Even if India sees a similar wicket like Chennai, England still has a strong line-up, the way Stuart Broad bowls leg cutters and bowls wicket to wicket; Jofra Archer bowls pace and bounce, Jimmy Anderson has experience with his swing and reverse swing," said the 41-year-old former pacer.

Both teams will start on equal terms: Gautam Gambhir

Advertisement

On the same show, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said that both the team will start the pink-ball Test on 'equal terms'.

"It's a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. Plus, it's a new venue for both the teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms," said the former India opener.

The India v England Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 with both sides all set to take on each other at the renovated Motera Cricket Stadium in a day-night affair.