Jofra Archer rattles Team India batters with hostile spell on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England speedster Jofra Archer rattled Team India's Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. The right-arm speedster bowled the fastest spell of his career, clocking 90 mph per hour in every delivery as the spectators got behind him.

The incident occurred in the 73rd over, a few before the tea break. The 30-year-old was unleashed by England captain Ben Stokes for a burst in a bid to get a wicket. The Barbadian bowled a hostile spell, keeping the tourists on the backfoot, clocking 90 mph all six deliveries. The fastest of the lot came in the second delivery when Archer reached a speed of 92.7 mph.

Watch the video here shared by England cricket's official handle:

Nevertheless, the star cricketer couldn't get a wicket as Reddy and Jadeja managed to negotiate him, allowing India to continue their innings.

Archer, playing his first Test since February 2021, struck in his first over to see the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13. However, the Asian Giants haven't given him any wickets ever since.

Team India on the verge of taking a lead at Lord's

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the visiting side are on the verge of taking a much-needed lead at Lord's. They had slipped to 254/5 after a 141-run partnership between KL Rahul (100) and Rishabh Pant (74). However, Reddy and Jadeja shepherded the innings well after the duo's departure. England captain Ben Stokes broke the 72-run partnership between Reddy and Jadeja by dismissing the former for 30.

Chris Woakes dismissed Jadeja for 72, as the Warwickshire seamer picked up his second scalp, having seen the back of Shubman Gill on day two for 16. England were bowled out for 387 on Day 2 on the back of Joe Root's 104 and half-centuries from Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse.

Team India began day three at 145/3 and lost Pant at the stroke of lunch.

