Jofra Archer's old tweet resurfaces after his dismissal of Washington Sundar in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

An old tweet from Jofra Archer has resurfaced after he dismissed Washington Sundar in the third Test between England and India. The game is being played at the iconic Lord's and is in its fifth day.

The visitors are chasing a target of 193 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series, but have been pegged back heavily by England. The hosts began proceedings on the fifth day with an outburst of breakthroughs, reducing India to 82/7 and strengthening their chances of winning the game.

The three early wickets included that of Washington Sundar. Jofra Archer sent him back for a four-ball duck on the fourth ball of the 25th over with a caught and bowled dismissal.

In 2015, Archer had put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), asking how long it would take to get to Washington in the USA. ESPNCricinfo reposted the tweet in an image. Here's the post:

All Archer needed was four deliveries to get the better of Washington Sundar. The English pacer, making a comeback to Test cricket after four years, bagged two wickets in the first innings and has three already in India's ongoing second innings.

Washington Sundar's brilliant four-wicket haul at Lord's

While Washington Sundar failed with the bat in the second innings, he delivered a brilliant performance with the ball to help India gain the upper hand, albeit temporarily. The visitors bowled England out for just 192 in their second innings, setting themselves a 193-run target.

The off-spinner was the star of the show, leading the charge with a four-wicket haul. He picked up the wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir.

As Sundar finished with 4/22, he registered the best figures by an Indian spinner in England since 2002, when Harbhajan Singh had picked up 5/115 at The Oval. Moreover, he also became the first Indian spinner to take four or more wickets at Lord's since 1974, where Bishan Singh Bedi had returned with figures of 6/226.

Sundar played a key knock of 23 runs from 76 balls in the first innings. The visitors would have expected similar resistance from him in the second. However, it was not to be.

At the time of writing, India were 109-7, needing 85 runs more to win the Lord's Test.

