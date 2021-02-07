"Jofra Archer is the most skilful fast bowler in world cricket" - Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has labelled Jofra Archer as the most skilful fast bowler in world cricket at the moment.

Jofra Archer dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to inflict two early blows on Team India in the first innings of the Chennai Test against England. Dom Bess then accounted for the next four wickets to reduce the hosts to 257/6 at the end of the third day's play.

During a discussion on Star Sports about the visitors' bowling performance, Ashish Nehra and VVS Laxman lauded Jofra Archer's efforts. Nehra rated the lanky England speedster higher than Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah, in terms of their skills.

"Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah are all amazing bowlers, but for me Jofra Archer is the most skilful fast bowler in world cricket. He has the pace; he has a steep bouncer and the way he bowls from close to the stumps," said Nehra.

You can already see why @JofraArcher, even in such a short career, is seen as among the best in the world. Already we've seen pace, bounce, movement on a deck that everyone else struggled on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 7, 2021

Nehra observed that Jofra Archer had made the best use of the pitch conditions at the Chepauk. The former Indian pacer observed that the 25-year old caused discomfort for Virat Kohli with short-pitched deliveries, even on a placid pitch.

"The way he bowled the leg-cutter, if India had batted first he may not have got that much help from the pitch, but he knows that the variations are required. The way he bowled the bouncer to Virat Kohli even on this pitch, it shows the abilities and capabilities of this bowler," added Nehra.

"The bounce Jofra Archer gets causes a lot of difficulties for the batsmen" - VVS Laxman

Jofra Archer is playing his first Test in the subcontinent.

Talking about Rohit Sharma's dismissal, VVS Laxman pointed out that Jofra Archer's disconcerting bounce made the Indian opener play from the crease, which led to his downfall.

"The bounce he gets causes a lot of difficulties for the batsmen. If a similar delivery was bowled by James Anderson, Rohit Sharma could have played him off the front foot, but because Archer is tall and is a hit-the-deck bowler, he gets extra bounce from back of a length, so you are forced to play off the back foot," said Laxman.

X-factor Jofra Archer gets Rohit Sharma. Has a high release & gets steep bounce as well. That’s why Archer adds a lot of value to this England side — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 7, 2021

The former Indian batsman also praised Jofra Archer for bowling impeccable line and lengths in his maiden Test in the subcontinent.

"And then the way he uses the crease, one delivery from wide off the crease and another close to the stumps. When you bowl from close to the stumps with a high-arm action along with a good wrist position, the batsman is forced to play. You need to give him credit because he is playing in India for the first time, but that line and length can trouble any batsman," concluded Laxman.

Jofra Archer has looked the most threatening bowler in the Chennai Test. While his first spell was exceptional, he seemed to drop in pace as the third day progressed.

Nevertheless, with the visitors firmly on the ascendancy, the Barbados-born speedster would hope to be back at full tilt on the fourth morning and bowl out the hosts.