"Jofra Archer will wipe all those smug grins off your faces" - TV personality's brutal reply to Indian fans before ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

English journalist and television personality Piers Morgan gave a 'Jofra Archer' threat to Indian fans ahead of the upcoming third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India. He made these remarks while responding to Team India's fan group, 'The Bharat Army', on X.

India secured a dominant 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, claiming their first-ever Test win at the venue. During the match, Morgan made a post on X in appreciation of the Ben Stokes-led side's Bazball approach.

He wrote after Jamie Smith and Harry Brook's heroics in England's first innings:

"I love Bazball so much."

The Bharat Army trolled Morgan by reacting to the post with three laughing emojis after India's famous win at Edgbaston. The journalist replied by suggesting England's star speedster Jofra Archer will wipe the smiles off the Indian fans' faces.

He wrote:

"See you at Lord’s - where I suspect @JofraArcher will wipe all those smug grins off your faces,"

It is worth mentioning that Archer didn't feature in England's playing XI for the first two Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He hasn't played Test cricket in over four years, with his last appearance coming in February 2021 during the side's tour of India.

"We've had him here this week" - Ben Stokes opens up on chances of Jofra Archer playing in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes mentioned that Jofra Archer was part of the England camp for the recently concluded second Test. However, he remarked that the team management hasn't yet decided on his participation in the upcoming clash.

Stokes said in a post-match press conference (via Sports Tak):

"That'll be a decision we have to make, seeing how everyone comes together. We’ve had him here this week to get around the group and build him up with his workloads and everything. So, everyone’s being considered for the game at Lord's."

Meanwhile, the five-match Test series between England and India is currently leveled at 1-1. The third match is set to be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.

