"Joke's on you, clown!"- Fans furious as Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Team India

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a dig at the Indian men's cricket team after India women put in a spirited performance in the second ODI against England women.

Although India lost the game, they did trouble the England batters while defending 221 runs. Vaughan congratulated India women on Twitter, but took a cheeky dig at the men's team in the process by tweeting:

"The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions."

The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today … Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions … 😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2021

India fans roast Michael Vaughan for having a go at Kohli and his men

Fans of the Indian men's team didn't take the jibe kindly and decided to have a go at Michael Vaughan for his distasteful tweet. Here is what they had to say:

Jokes on you,clown. Our skipper outscored all englishmen in their own backyard by miles when we toured last time around pic.twitter.com/qhvAdEhnCb — Clown Abhay Sherkar (@SherkarPatil18) June 30, 2021

And every English team continues to dance on Asian spin friendly pitches..



And the so called cricket experts try to hide the embarrassment by calling the pitch a "beach" 🤣 🤣 — ♛¢яι¢кєт🔥𝔏๏ver☂ (@mohan_sachin007) June 30, 2021

Do England players know how to play in their own conditions .... Remind me who won the ENG VS NZ test series ???😴 — Padmasree (@Padmasree05) June 30, 2021

Yes Michael 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/jWMNrHQmAT — Rahul Vaidya Kingdom (@eijazkhanfc) June 30, 2021

It requires excellent skill to forget this.Michael you are a genius. pic.twitter.com/SGxCncu0CE — Gyan-gadhar (@Gian_ka_Gyan) June 30, 2021

English can't even play out of English Conditions, LOL



So took these many years to win a 1 Worldcup 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/gk50BSp0vo — VK 💤 (@vamsixplores) June 30, 2021

India's batting failed once again as they lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand by eight wickets despite two days being washed out by rain. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have flattered to deceive and there have been suggestions of dropping them from the team.

India's next Test assignment is a five-match series against England. Although they would have acclamatized to the conditions well by then, India's record against England on English soil is poor. Skipper Virat Kohli is not among the runs and that would be one of the main issues with India's batting once again.

There have been talks about including KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI to give the Indian batting a fresher look. India's bowling has also been an issue as the unavailability of a fast bowling all-rounder has made the team balance improper for English conditions. The likes of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj could be included in the Indian playing XI to counter the issue.

It remains to be seen whether India will get practice games ahead of their upcoming Test series against England as it could prove to be a crucial factor in their preparation.

