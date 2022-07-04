"We won't be shutting up shop" - Centurion Jonny Bairstow says England will go for any target set by India

England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow declared that they wouldn't submit to defeat against India at Edgbaston despite realizing how difficult a fourth-innings run-chase would be. Bairstow revealed that all the talk before the third day of play was about regaining momentum.

India came out on top at the end of Day 3 as they edged ahead by 257 runs, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Despite Bairstow's brisk hundred and two half-century partnerships, the tourists earned a healthy 132-run lead.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, Bairstow admitted England would've wanted more runs to get closer to India's 416. However, the Yorkshire batter feels a couple of quick wickets in the morning will set up a brilliant chase.

He stated:

"Absolutely, it's going to be tough. We're well aware of that. We'd liked to have scored a few more to get a little bit closer to them. But at the same time, from the position we were in, we didn't do too bad to get where we are.

"If we nick a couple of them in the morning, and Stokes mentioned it at the toss, we'll have a chase and that's exactly what we'll be trying to do. We won't be shutting up shop, that's for sure."

Bairstow also lauded India's bowlers for hitting their straps well late on Day 2 and that England had to weather the storm. But the right-handed batter said Day 3 was all about controlled aggression and continued:

"It was pretty tough last night, they hit their straps consistently very well, and there were some tough periods, like we know there is in Test cricket. It was a tricky period last night and we said we need to shift a bit of the momentum back on them this morning, and that's what we were trying to do.

"Last night was just purely survival. The positive mentality, you've got to able to shift up and down haven't you? To be in a positive frame of mind, but at the same time remain calm and pick and choose your balls."

The keeper-batter's 140-ball 106 was his fifth Test hundred in 2022, making him the highest run-getter in Test cricket this year. He smacked 14 fours and two sixes and reached three figures with a boundary.

"We're fiercely competitive on the field and that's what it's about" - Jonny Bairstow on his altercation with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow exchanged words on Day 3 of the fifth Test. (Credits: Getty)

Commenting on his verbal war with Virat Kohli, Bairstow said it was just the two competitors trying to give their best and that it's part and parcel of the game.

"We've played against each other for a solid 10 years now, so it's a bit of craic. We're fiercely competitive on the field and that's what it's about. We're playing Test cricket, we're two competitors, that's why we play the game and that's what brings the best out of us. That's part and parcel of the game."

Bairstow will once again have a role to play in the fourth innings as India are likely to set a target of over 300. The hosts need a victory to avoid a series defeat.

