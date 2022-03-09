"Jonny Bairstow plays IPL?"- Irfan Pathan's hilarious dig after former SRH player smashes Test hundred in Antigua

Irfan Pathan took to Twitter after Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten hundred in the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua on Wednesday.

Following England's 0-4 hammering in the Ashes Down Under, the IPL became a punching bag for a few English fans and pundits. They called Test players to prioritise county cricket over the lucrative league even though most of their longest format specialists do not feature in the competition.

Bairstow is one of the all-format English players who is a regular feature in the IPL. Following his epic hundred against the West Indies on Tuesday, Pathan posted on Twitter:

"Jonny Bairstow plays IPL?"

Meanwhile, England recovered from a precarious start in Antigua to end the first day at 268-6.

Jonny Bairstow hundred rescues England in Antigua

England may have ended Day 1 on a decent note, but it was anything but smooth sailing for the Joe Root-led visitors.

Winning the toss and batting first, England were rocked by Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder as they were reduced to 42-4. England's ploy to bat Root at No.3 did not pay off, as Roach knocked over the captain with a brilliant nip-backer.

It looked like England would once again end up with a sub-200 score, but Bairstow's knock ensured that wouldn't be the case. The swashbuckling batter continued his Test renaissance as he racked up his second ton in as many games after going without one for over three years.

Two hundreds in two Tests - Jonny Bairstow has had some start to 2022 Two hundreds in two Tests - Jonny Bairstow has had some start to 2022 🙌#WIvENG https://t.co/vc7JcHuwdp

Jonny Bairstow combined patience with calculated aggression to brilliant effect. As he neared his ton, the Yorkshireman went into white-ball mode, smashing boundaries for fun.

He brought up his eighth Test hundred with a sweep over long-leg off Kraigg Brathwaite. One could see how much it meant to him, as he leapt in the air with a guttural roar that echoed across the stadium.

England will hope their white-ball opener continues the good work on the second day and take the visitors to a position of strength.

