Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, and Shaheen Afridi nominated for Men's Player of the Month for November by ICC

Jos Buttler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Adil Rashid were nominated for the Men’s Player of the Month title for November by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, 6th December. All three players played pivotal roles for their respective nations en route to the final of the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

England went on to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time, beating Pakistan in a tense final in Melbourne.

Jos Buttler with defining knocks in the World Cup

Jos Buttler looked in great form during the World Cup and scored two vital half-centuries, one against New Zealand in the group stages and the other against India in the semi-final.

He also played a vital knock on a tacky wicket in the final at Melbourne. Buttler also went on to become just the second English captain, after Paul Collingwood, to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

Jos Buttler scored 207 runs in T20Is in November but the impact of his knocks played a huge role in ICC deciding to nominate him.

Adil Rashid had a below-par start to his T20 World Cup campaign, failing to bag a wicket in the first three games. However, he was back to his very best when it mattered the most.

He bowled crucial spells in both the semi-final against India and the final against Pakistan to restrict the opposition to chaseable totals.

Despite early struggles in T20 World Cup, Adil Rashid and Shaheen Afridi ended up making an impact

Shaheen Afridi played a key part in Pakistan's journey to the T20 World Cup final

Adil Rashid deceived India's Suryakumar Yadav, arguably the best T20 batsman in the world presently, in the semi-final to get his wicket. This went a long way in getting his team through to the final. The leg-spinner bowled brilliantly in the final also, bagging a couple of wickets for just 22 runs.

Shaheen Afridi made his return to the World Cup squad after recuperating from an injury that kept him out for close to three months.

He started off gingerly and didn’t look 100 percent fit during the earlier stages of the tournament. However, he roared back to form when Pakistan’s back was against the wall.

The left-arm speedster rattled the South African and the Bangladesh batting line-ups in the Super 12 stage matches, bagging three and four wickets respectively in two must-win games for Pakistan.

He troubled New Zealand and England in the semis and the final, respectively, bagging two and one wicket respectively. He was also the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the tournament with 11 scalps to his name.

In the final, Shaheen's injury at a pivotal stage of the match and his inability to complete his third over proved to be the turning point of the match. Still, the left-armer once again showed how capable he is as a bowler.

So, who is going to be deemed the Player of the Month - Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, or Shaheen Afridi.

