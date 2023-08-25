Jos Buttler hints at possibility of Harry Brook's inclusion in England's World Cup squad 

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler said that the doors aren’t shut for Harry Brook to make it to the team’s World Cup 2023 squad. The Yorkshireman was a surprising omission from the reigning champions’ provisional squad for the marquee event in India scheduled in the October-November period.

Brook recently notched up an unbeaten 105 off 42 balls for Northern Superchargers against Welsh Fire, albeit in a losing cause, in the ongoing Men’s Hundred 2023. He is also part of England’s 15-member squad for the four-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting on August 30.

Speaking about Brook’s chances to ensure his selection in England’s final World Cup squad, Buttler hinted at the possibility of a last-minute change on the flight to India. The England captain was quoted by ESPNcricinfo, as saying:

"There's still a long time before everyone is meant to get on the plane, so we'll wait and see what happens. We all know Harry's a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night (against Welsh Fire)."

Buttler added:

"It's not like it's a surprise, we know what a brilliant player he is, he's just the unfortunate one at the moment to not be in that squad at the moment."

England can make changes to their provisional squad until September 8, eight days before the showpiece event kicks off in Ahmedabad.

"Ben Stokes coming back changes the dynamic a little bit" - Jos Buttler on leaving Harry Brook

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was the team’s hero of the 2019 World Cup triumph, reversed his retirement from ODI cricket to give another shot at helping his country defend their title. The 32-year-old was also named in England’s ODI squad for the bilateral series against New Zealand at home.

Buttler admitted that Stokes’s recall changed the dynamic of the team selection, and consequently, Harry Brook missed out on the squad.

"Of course, Ben Stokes coming back and being available just as a batter sort of changes the dynamic a little bit. Ben's a fantastic player to be able to welcome back, so it's a really tough selection,” said Buttler, who is leading Manchester Originals in the Men’s Hundred.

England will play the World Cup 2023 tournament opener as a repeat of the 2019 final against New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.