"It's certainly my ambition to represent England in all three formats of the game" - Jos Buttler

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler has asserted he wants to play in all three formats of the game despite his struggles in Test cricket. Buttler, a fantastic white-ball cricketer, has also set his sights on the upcoming tour of the West Indies, where England will play three Tests.

Jos Buttler's batting and glovework in the prevailing Ashes Down Under have drawn criticism. The 31-year old dropped two easy catches behind the stumps in the second Test in Adelaide, giving Marnus Labuschagne multiple lifelines. Buttler's recurring failures with the bat have put his spot in danger.

Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, Jos Buttler stated his ambition to feature in all three formats for England. He told the Daily Mail:

"It's certainly my ambition. I don't think I'd have put as much into it if it wasn't. I have fantastic family support – they make a lot of sacrifices for me. That gives you the motivation to make it all worth it. You try to do best by the people who mean the most to you. But at the moment I feel I've got that support, and I'm in a place where I want to try to make it work."

Buttler, who has played 56 Tests, averages only 32.54 with two centuries. The Lancashire-born cricketer's reckless shot in the first innings at the MCG minutes before lunch drew backlash as it sparked England's collapse. Eventually, the tourists lost by an innings and slumped to a 3-0 series defeat.

"We certainly don't want to be a team to lose 5-0" - Jos Buttler

Buttler highlighted England's frustrations at falling short against Australia's skills. Desperate to turn his own form around and intending to avoid a whitewash, he added:

"One of the frustrations of the tour has been why haven't we performed to the level we're capable of? We're not gelling as a group, or individually playing well enough to compete with Australia. Reflecting on my own game, how can I be better, why do I make mistakes that you can't put your finger on? That's what I find really frustrating. But you have to make sure you're in a good headspace to turn up and perform in an England shirt. We certainly don't want to be a team to lose 5-0."

The fourth Test starts on January 5, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. England will be hoping for much-improved performances in the final two Tests, particularly with valuable World Test Championship points on the line.

