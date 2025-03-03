Jos Buttler pens emotional post after stepping down as England captain post 2025 Champions Trophy exit [In Pictures]

Jos Buttler has penned an emotional note after relinquishing England's white-ball captaincy, following the team's disastrous campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter took over the reins from 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan in 2022 and endured a mixed tenure over the past three years. Buttler tasted early success by winning the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia after beating Pakistan in the summit clash and lifting the trophy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, his fortunes nosedived soon after as England suffered a league-stage elimination in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India following a dismal show. The Jos Buttler-led side managed to reach the semi-final in the 2024 T20 World Cup before India overpowered them comprehensively in that encounter.

During the 2025 Champions Trophy, England were the only team to lose all three group games and finished at the bottom of the Group B points table, which comprised Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. After a dismal run in the Champions Trophy, Jos Buttler decided to call time on his captaincy tenure with the England ODI and T20I teams. Reflecting on his journey at the helm via an Instagram post, Buttler wrote:

"It’s with great sadness that I have decided to step down as England white ball captain. Leading your country is an immense honour and something I have and always will be very proud to have done. The results are clear and obvious and it is the right time for me and the team to make this decision."

He continued:

"I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all the players, staff and England fans who have supported me throughout my time as captain but most importantly I would like to thank my wife Louise and my family. You have been unwavering pillars of support throughout the highs and lows of the job and I cannot thank you enough ❤️ onto the next chapter ..."

Captaincy record of Jos Buttler in ODI and T20I formats

Buttler led England in 45 ODIs between 2022 and 2025. He registered 26 defeats and 18 victories, while one game ended without a result. The 34-year-old had a better run in T20Is, winning 26 while losing 22 from 51 games in charge. Three contests did not yield a result.

