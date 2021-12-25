"That's to be embraced and enjoyed" - Jos Buttler on the hostile environment at the MCG

England keeper-batter Jos Buttler believes England can thrive in a hostile environment at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test. Buttler understands the odds are stacked against England and they must put their best foot forward to turn the series on its head.

Joe Root and Co. face a must-win game in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which starts on December 26. After losing in Brisbane and Adelaide comprehensively, England have to win the remaining three to regain the Ashes urn.

Jos Buttler conceded that everyone in the squad remains excited and are raring to bring their A-game after underwhelming displays. The 31-year-old highlighted that such occasions require players to embrace the game. Buttler said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I'm sure it will be a hostile environment here but that's to be embraced and enjoyed - everyone is excited to be here. We know we need to bring our best cricket. We haven't done that so far and that's disappointing. With the situation we're in, we need to get there fast. This is why you play the game because you want to be part of big occasions."

Despite an impressive being a rearguard in the second innings of the pink-ball Test, Buttler was fortunate to survive the axe for the third Test as England carried out four changes. The visitors have left out Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes while bringing in Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach and Mark Wood.

"You need to turn up in tough situations and play well when it's hard" - Jos Buttler

Buttler has remained adamant about England wanting to win the series and admits such situations are tailormade to show their mettle. He explained:

"We have to fight back. We want to win the series and we want to win this Test match. We'll take that 'backs against the wall' attitude because that's what we need to have. It isn't always going to be easy but you need to turn up in tough situations and play well when it's hard."

England have notably never won an Ashes series after being down 0-2. This means they need to defy history to accomplish this feat in the ongoing Ashes.

