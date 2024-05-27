Jos Buttler set to miss England's third T20I against Pakistan due to the birth of his child

England's limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler is set to miss his side's upcoming third T20I against Pakistan, which is scheduled to be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday, May 28. Buttler and his wife Louise are expecting their third child and he has already left the England squad and travelled home to London.

The couple's first daughter, Georgia Rose, was born in April 2019, and their second daughter, Margot, was born in September 2021. It is still uncertain as to whether the 33-year-old will return before the fourth and final T20I match of the series at the Oval on Thursday, May 30.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper batter is expected to travel with the rest of the squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Moeen Ali to lead England in Jos Buttler's absence

The series opener between the hosts and Pakistan at the Headingley was unfortunately abandoned due to relentless rain without a ball being bowled.

England won the second fixture by 23 runs after posting 183-7 in 20 overs while batting first. Jos Buttler was adjudged Player of the Match for amassing 84 runs off just 51 balls.

While all-rounder Moeen Ali will lead England in Buttler's absence against Pakistan, either Phil Salt or Jonny Bairstow will take over wicketkeeping duties.

Defending champions England will begin their title defense at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland on Tuesday, June 4, in Barbados. They are placed in Group B which also comprises 2021 T20 World Cup winners Australia, Namibia and Oman.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Jos Buttler's men clinched the title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was also England who emerged victorious when the West Indies last hosted a T20 World Cup in 2010.

