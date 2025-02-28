Jos Buttler steps down as England white-ball skipper after Champions Trophy 2025 debacle

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has decided to step down as England's white-ball captain after his side's group-stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. The game against South Africa on March 1, Saturday, is set to be his final game as skipper.

Buttler succeeded Eoin Morgan as the skipper of the limited-overs side in 2022 and made a bright start, leading England to victory in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, his leadership abilities came under the scanner with the national team enduring three successive failures as captain. They failed to defend their 50-over World Cup in 2023 and their 20-over crown in 2024.

Buttler's form has also come under scrutiny in these tournaments, returning with scores of 23 and 38 in losses to Australia and Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. The veteran cricketer has led them in 44 ODIs and 51 T20Is, winning 18 and 26 matches, respectively.

"I'm sure, in time, that will pass and I can get back to really enjoying my cricket" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler walks away off the ground with his team. (Credits: Getty)

After announcing his decision to step down, Jos Buttler said it is the right decision and that it's been an honor to lead the country at the highest level. As quoted by ESPNCricinfo, the 34-year-old stated:

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully somebody else who can come in alongside Baz [Brendon McCullum] will take the team to where it needs to be. The overriding emotions are still sadness and disappointment. I'm sure, in time, that will pass and I can get back to really enjoying my cricket, and [will] also be able to reflect on what an immense honour it is to captain your country and all the special things that come with it."

Young batter Harry Brook, Buttler's deputy, is likely to take over as England's white-ball captain.

