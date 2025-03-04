Josh Inglis departs for 11 runs after a soft dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in 2025 IND vs AUS Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja has been a handful for Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal (Image Credit: Getty)

Australia wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis' bright start in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India came to an end after a soft dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. The player chipped a delivery straight to short cover after scoring 11 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

The in-form Inglis came into bat after Marnus Labuschagne was trapped LBW by Ravindra Jadeja in the 23rd over. He was proactive against the spinners, moving his feet well to steal singles while rotating the strike with the well-settled Steve Smith at the other end.

In the 27th over by Ravindra Jadeja, Inglis scored three runs off two deliveries before the final delivery. The left-arm spinner tossed the ball up, urging Inglis to go on the back foot. The batter's timing was thrown off as the ball just held a bit. The extra bit of turn coerced Inglis to nudge the ball on the off-side but could only lob it to Virat Kohli, stationed at close quarters.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ravindra Jadeja has not allowed Australia to settle down by keeping things tight in trademark fashion. The left-arm spinner's figures read 2-40 after eight overs, which includes a maiden.

Australia desperate to keep wickets as Smith and Carey share the crease after Inglis' dismissal

Australia have skipper Steve Smith is well-settled at one end, having reached his fifty in the 26th over. However, the Men in Yellow have lacked the one big partnership in the middle as both Labuschagne and Inglish perished after making promising starts.

At the time of writing, Australia are placed at 160-4 after 31 overs in the first innings. Steve Smith is batting on 63 runs off 82 deliveries while Carey has begun his innings on a fruitful note. Kuldeep Yadav, who has a favorable match-up against the wicketkeeper-batter, has been brought into the attack.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

