Josh Tongue uproots KL Rahul's middle stump with a beauty on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England seamer Josh Tongue produced a beauty of a delivery to get rid of KL Rahul on day four of the second Test against Team India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The right-arm seamer uprooted the Karnataka-born cricketer's middle-stump, leaving the opener stunned, prompting him to walk back to the pavilion for a well-made 55.

The dismissal occurred in the 30th over of the innings as Tongue came on to bowl his second of the day. The ball from the youngster seemed to be nipping away and Rahul failed to pick up the length, thereby breaching through the defenses to flatten the middle stump.

Despite the wicket from Tongue off the very first ball, the over went for 10 runs and Rishabh Pant smacked a four and a six. It was also the second wicket of the day for England, with Brydon Carse nipping out Karun Nair, who nicked one to Jamie Smith behind the stumps.

Josh Tongue dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal late on day three

Josh Tongue celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Before dismissing KL Rahul, the 27-year-old had trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw for 28 late on day three, giving the home side their first breakthrough. England, led by Ben Stokes, have come to day four massively under pressure as the tourists were ahead by 244 runs. Despite marvellous innings of 158 from Harry Brook and 184* from Jamie Smith, the hosts conceded a first-innings lead of 180.

Mohammed Siraj landed two early blows to England on day three, dismissing Ben Stokes (0) and Joe Root (22) in back-to-back deliveries. However, Smith and Brook counter-punched with a mammoth 303-run stand to reduce the deficit significantly. Yet, India raced to a 244-run lead after a brisk start from Rahul and Jaiswal in the closing minutes of day three.

At the time of writing this, the visitors' lead had surged to 353, with Pant and Shubman Gill in the middle. England lead the five-Test series 1-0, eking out a five-wicket victory in Leeds.

