"Just arrogance, not Bazball" - Legendary wicketkeeper's brutal attack on Harry Brook after dismissal in 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara slammed England's Harry Brook for his reckless shot to be dismissed on Day 4 of the third Test against India at Lord's. With the game hanging in the balance and England reeling at 87/3, the 26-year-old attempted a premeditated sweep off Akash Deep.

However, Brook exposed his stumps and had his middle pole shattered, much to the disgust of Sangakkara. The dynamic England batter had scored 14 off three deliveries to end Akash Deep's previous over, but played one shot too many at an inopportune time to put the hosts in further trouble.

Talking about Brook's dismissal during his commentary stint on Sky Sports, Sangakkara said (via TOI):

"It is just arrogance. Not even Bazball. Harry scored 15 runs against Akash Deep and then played a silly shot — that's arrogance."

Brook has been in red-hot form in the series, with 280 runs in four innings at an average of 70, coming into the ongoing Lord's Test. However, the top-ranked Test batter missed out in both innings of this Test, with 11 and 23, respectively.

Despite the sub-par outing, the right-hander boasts an excellent Test record with an average of 57.67 after 28 matches, including nine centuries.

England in recovery mode after Harry Brook's dismissal

After a topsy-turvy first three days, the third Test at Lord's was delicately poised entering Day 4. The visitors responded to England's first-innings total of 387 with an identical score, setting up a potentially thrilling finish.

However, the hosts endured a torrid start to the fourth day, falling to 50/3 inside the first 15 overs. A quickfire 19-ball 23 from Brook seemed to be tilting the momentum in England's favor before his ungainly dismissal before lunch relegated them to further trouble.

England went into the lunch break at 98/4 with their two talismanic cricketers, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, unbeaten. The pair have continued their partnership in the ongoing post-lunch session, propelling the home side to 125/4 in 34 overs.

As for India, Mohammed Siraj has picked up two wickets, while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy have bagged a wicket each. India has won two of their last three Tests at the iconic Lord's stadium, including a thrilling final day finish in 2021.

The winner of this Test will take a commanding 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five affair after alternating victories in the opening two outings.

