"Just batting for the draw?" - Rishabh Pant and England star engage in fun banter on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant and England opener Ben Duckett engaged in a fun banter on Day 3 of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. With Duckett asking the left-handed batter if he was playing for a draw, Pant hilariously asked the Englishmen if it seemed he was batting like him.

The incident occurred in an over bowled by Chris Woakes as the Indian keeper-batter was preparing to face a delivery. Even as the southpaw was playing in a brisk manner despite his finger injury, Duckett was involved in a banter with him, asking if he was playing for a draw.

The Nottinghamshire opener queried:

"Just batting for the draw?"

The 27-year-old responded:

"Me?"

The Englishman then asked:

"Yeah?"

Trending

Pant fired back at Duckett, stating:

"Same like you?"

The left-hander added:

"Same like me bro."

The Uttarakhand-born cricketer chuckled and asked:

"Same like you?"

The 30-year-old concluded their chat, saying:

"Yeah! That's me playing on Day 1."

Expand Tweet

The youngster was on a track for a fantastic hundred on Day 3 at Lord's. However, he threw his wicket away by going for a risky single that resulted in a run-out before lunch. Ben Stokes' direct hit at the non-striker's end meant the 27-year-old had to walk off for 74.

Rishabh Pant's crucial partnership with KL Rahul prevents England from taking a lead

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although the explosive left-hander missed out on a hundred, he played a brilliant innings. His 141-run partnership with KL Rahul set the base for India to level the total of 387 with England. Rahul emerged as the top run-scorer with 100, scoring his second ton of the series.

Ravindra Jadeja's 72 off 131 balls was equally critical. The all-rounder shared a 72-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy after India found themselves slipping to 254/5. Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England with three scalps, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes took two each.

The home side hold a lead of 2 runs heading into Day 4 after a dramatic over from Jasprit Bumrah.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

