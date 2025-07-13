"Just batting for the draw?" - Rishabh Pant and England star engage in fun banter on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant and England opener Ben Duckett engaged in a fun banter on Day 3 of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. With Duckett asking the left-handed batter if he was playing for a draw, Pant hilariously asked the Englishmen if it seemed he was batting like him.
The incident occurred in an over bowled by Chris Woakes as the Indian keeper-batter was preparing to face a delivery. Even as the southpaw was playing in a brisk manner despite his finger injury, Duckett was involved in a banter with him, asking if he was playing for a draw.
The Nottinghamshire opener queried:
"Just batting for the draw?"
The 27-year-old responded:
"Me?"
The Englishman then asked:
"Yeah?"
Pant fired back at Duckett, stating:
"Same like you?"
The left-hander added:
"Same like me bro."
The Uttarakhand-born cricketer chuckled and asked:
"Same like you?"
The 30-year-old concluded their chat, saying:
"Yeah! That's me playing on Day 1."
The youngster was on a track for a fantastic hundred on Day 3 at Lord's. However, he threw his wicket away by going for a risky single that resulted in a run-out before lunch. Ben Stokes' direct hit at the non-striker's end meant the 27-year-old had to walk off for 74.
Rishabh Pant's crucial partnership with KL Rahul prevents England from taking a lead
Although the explosive left-hander missed out on a hundred, he played a brilliant innings. His 141-run partnership with KL Rahul set the base for India to level the total of 387 with England. Rahul emerged as the top run-scorer with 100, scoring his second ton of the series.
Ravindra Jadeja's 72 off 131 balls was equally critical. The all-rounder shared a 72-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy after India found themselves slipping to 254/5. Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for England with three scalps, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes took two each.
The home side hold a lead of 2 runs heading into Day 4 after a dramatic over from Jasprit Bumrah.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news