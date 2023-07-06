"Just get married guys" - Fans on Twitter in splits as Stuart Broad gets 'bunny' David Warner for 16th time in Tests

Twitter burst into hilarious memes as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the 16th time in Tests in the first over of the third Ashes 2023 match at Headingley on Thursday, July 6. This is the joint-fourth most times a bowler has dismissed a batter in red-ball cricket.

It was from Broad's favorite around-the-wicket angle, where he had made the left-hander his bunny in the 2019 Ashes. The ball came in from the angle and Warner pushed at it meekly. The edge went quickly and Zack Crawley took an excellent catch at second slip.

Warner, interestingly, left the second ball of the over, which was slightly closer to his stumps but still poked at this one.

Fans called David Warner Broad's bunny and marveled at the inevitability of the dismissal. Following are the best of the reactions:

Which pair leads the "bunny" chart ahead of Stuart Broad and David Warner?

Stuart Broad and David Warner are now on level at 16 wickets with Malcolm Marshal dismissing Graham Gooch 16 times, though he did so in 13 fewer innings.

Glenn McGrath dismissed Michael Atherton 19 times in their career in just 34 innings. They lead the rankings ahead of English bowler Alec Bedser and Australia's Arthur Morris who played in the 1940s and 50s (18 wickets), Curtly Ambrose and Atherton (17 wickets), Courtney Walsh and Atherton (17 wickets).

Australia have managed to limit the damage since the wicket after England asked them to bat first on an overcast morning. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne have gotten away with a few boundaries and edges on the bowling of Ollie Robinson and Broad have flown close to the fielders.

Mark Wood, who is playing his first match of the series, was introduced into the attack at the time of writing, increasing the excitement of the crowd.

You can catch the live proceedings here.

