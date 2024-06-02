"Just to give him an opportunity" - Rohit Sharma on Rishabh Pant batting at No.3 in 2024 T20 World Cup Warm-up match against Bangladesh

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said the move to send wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at No.3 was meant to allow him to bat for an extended duration. Fans got to see the youngster back in India colors after almost 17 months during the warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1.

Pant has predominantly batted in the middle order for India and his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Thus, seeing him walk in at No.3 raised questions on the team management possibly considering the same during the tournament. Pant scored a brilliant 32-ball 53 with four boundaries and as many sixes before retiring out.

However, in the post-match presentation, Rohit confirmed that India's batting order is yet to be nailed.

"Just to give him an opportunity. We haven’t nailed the batting line-up yet, we wanted most guys to get a hit in the middle. Even the bowlers did pretty well. All in all happy with how things went. Pretty much got what we wanted from the game. New venue, new ground, drop-in pitch - important to get used to it and we managed pretty well," said Rohit.

Trending

Apart from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya also scored a well-paced 23-ball 40, as India amassed a mammoth 182/5 in 20 overs.

The bowlers then did an admirable job, restricting Bangladesh to 122/9 and helping India pull off a 60-run victory.

"He has got a very good skill-set" - Rohit Sharma on Arshdeep Singh

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma praised left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for his excellent bowling performance in the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

The 25-year-old broke Bangladesh's back in the run-chase with two quick wickets in his first spell to finish with overall figures of 2/12 in three overs.

"He has shown us, in whatever games he has played, he has the skills up-front. He has got a very good skill-set (at the death too). We saw it today. He bowled pretty well, swung the ball upfront, and then bowled one at the backend. We have got 15 good players here. We have to see what the conditions are and then see what combination is best for us," said Rohit.

Arshdeep is coming off a reasonably successful IPL 2024, picking up 19 wickets in 14 games for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Meanwhile, Team India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback