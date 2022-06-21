"Just normal games of fun and a longish warm-up" - Team India conditioning coach Soham Desai on the squad's first day of practice in England 

Team India conducted their first training session in Leicestershire since arriving in England on June 16. The Rohit Sharma-led side are scheduled to compete in a full-fledged tour against England from July 1.

The contingent have set up camp at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester for a week where they will conduct their training sessions in the build-up to the tour. The squad is also set to play a four-day warm-up contest from June 24.

Team India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai shed some light on the squad's first day of practice. The players were seen engaging in a friendly game of football and a net session following a light warm-up routine.

In a video released by the BCCI, Soham said:

"We have got a four-day game from 23rd onwards, so we are just getting back to the drills after a three-month gap with the red-ball cricket. Just normal games of fun and a longish warm-up to get them going after two days having arrived here."

"They will get into the skills, today is an easy day on the skills front. Tomorrow, they will have a long skill session in leade up to the warm-up game."

The fifth Test between India and England is scheduled to commence on July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rohit Sharma will lead the Test team for the first time away from home. The series currently stands 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

Team India Test squad for fifth Test against England

The Men In Blue are without the services of KL Rahul, who has been ruled out due to a groin injury. The wicket-keeper batter will reportedly seek treatment in Germany and is not expected to return for the remainder of the tour.

R Ashwin, on the other hand, is yet to join up with the squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Squad for fifth Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

