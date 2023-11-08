“Just ridiculous, got to be the greatest ODI innings” - Pat Cummins on Glenn Maxwell’s spectacular double ton

Australia captain Pat Cummins described Glenn Maxwell’s stunning double hundred in the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Tuesday, November 7 as the “greatest ODI innings that's ever happened”.

The Aussies beat Afghanistan by three wickets in match number 39 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to confirm their place in the semi-finals. Chasing 292, Australia were in deep trouble at 91/7 in the 19th over. However, Maxwell (201* off 128) clobbered 21 fours and 10 sixes, battling cramps and humidity, to lift Australia to a famous win.

Speaking after the game, Aussie skipper Cummins was in awe of Maxwell’s knock.

"I mean, just ridiculous. I don't know how you describe this. Great win but Maxy was out of this world,” he said.

Making a massive statement on the incredible knock, Cummins opined:

"It's got to be the greatest ODI innings that's ever happened.” The Aussie skipper added, “We were just chatting and I think it's just one of those days where you go, yep when that happened, I was here at the stadium. And we feel very lucky to be here.”

It was not easy for Maxwell as he suffered very badly from cramps towards the later part of his innings, but he stayed in and took the team over the line.

"He was great. He was calm. Whenever you're chasing, he's always got a plan. Even from 200 behind, he still mapped me out a way to win the game and it was really special. Zamps [Zampa] was on and off about three times but Maxy wanted to stay out there,” Cummins said in appreciation of the batting all-rounder.

Afghanistan could have dismissed Maxwell in the 22nd over, but Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped a simple catch off Noor Ahmad’s bowling and the fielding side had to pay a heavy price for the same.

“Couldn't get strike” - Pat Cummins’ cheeky take on his partnership with Maxwell

Cummins was involved in an unbeaten 202-run partnership with Maxwell for the eighth wicket. The Australian captain’s contribution was 12 not out from 68 balls. Speaking about his batting effort, Cummins said:

“Couldn't get strike.” He added, “You let Maxy actually do his thing. I mean, how am I going to say anything to someone who's playing like that.”

Reflecting on the come-from-behind win, the Aussie skipper concluded:

"Real belief [in the team] and you know, obviously into the semi-finals now. It's great."

Australia will face Bangladesh in Pune on November 11 in their last league match of 2023 World Cup.