"Just have a smile on your face" - Kuldeep Yadav on the advice he received from the legendary late Shane Warne

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was a huge fan of late Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. He was also lucky enough to have a number of meaningful conversations with Warne during India's 2018-19 tour of Australia back.

Kuldeep played a solitary Test in that series, picking up a five-wicket haul in a high-scoring draw in Sydney. He recently admitted that he was a bit nervous coming into the playing XI for that contest. The left-armer then had a conversation with Warne, which helped him feel more comfortable.

On the show "Breakfast with Champions," here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about the conversation he had with Shane Warne:

"I remember I was nervous during that game (Sydney 2019 Test). Every morning, he (Warne) used to meet me and once he said, 'I don't care however you bowl, just have a smile on your face.'

"I picked up five wickets and dedicated that to him. He has tears in his eyes as well. He definitely had a massive influence on my life."

Kuldeep Yadav on Shane Warne's untimely passing away

Like many, even Kuldeep Yadav was shocked to hear about Shane Warne passing away in March last year. Kuldeep had become friends with Warne and accepted that the Australian great's untimely demise was extremely heartbreaking for him.

On this, he stated:

"I met Shane Warne for the first time in 2017 and was just in awe of him. I just kept listening to whatever he spoke for 10 minutes. I have been to his house as well and I do feel proud that I was able to be friends with someone who I grew up watching on TV.

"It hurt me a lot when he passed away and I even cried. I just hope I can have a similar impact that he has had on cricket."

Kuldeep, 28, will likely be highly motivated to achieve huge success as a cricketer and make the late Warne proud.

