"Just a trailer for Pak fans, movie is loading on 28 August" - Fans react as India thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets in CWG 2022'

India women thrashed Pakistan women by eight wickets to secure their first win of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. It was a mighty dominant performance from the Women in Blue at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31.
After being asked to bowl first, the Indian bowlers put up an improved performance from their last game to bowl out Pakistan for a paltry 99. Spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets each, while Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, and Shafali Verma scalped one wicket each. Three Pakistan batters got run out.
In response, Smriti Mandhana got the run chase flowing, taking the attack to the opposition. She struck eight boundaries and three massive sixes for an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls to take the side home. Shafali also chipped in with 16 runs off nine deliveries, including two boundaries and six.
The Women in Blue chased down the target in just 11.2 overs, which will boost their net run rate significantly. They are currently at the top of the points table, with two points in as many games at a run rate of +1.520.
Fans were certainly happy with Harmpanpreet Kaur and Co.'s performance and took to Twitter to share their elation. They congratulated Mandhana for her breathtaking performance.
Some even noted that this victory was just a trailer. They stated that the movie will be out on August 28 when the men's team locks horns with Babar Azam and Co. in the Asia Cup.
Here are some of the reactions:
India Women to square off against Barbados Women on August 3
In a virtual knockout game, Harmanpreet and Co. will lock horns with Barbados Women on Wednesday (August 3) to book a berth in the semi-finals.
Led by Hayley Matthews, Barbados began their campaign on a winning note, beating Pakistan Women convincingly. They will play Australia Women later tonight in Birmingham.
If Barbados win, they will almost secure a berth in the semi-finals. However, a defeat against the Aussies will certainly make the final game of Group A between India and Barbados a knockout tie.