"Just a trailer for Pak fans, movie is loading on 28 August" - Fans react as India thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets in CWG 2022'

India women thrashed Pakistan women by eight wickets to secure their first win of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. It was a mighty dominant performance from the Women in Blue at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31.

After being asked to bowl first, the Indian bowlers put up an improved performance from their last game to bowl out Pakistan for a paltry 99. Spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets each, while Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, and Shafali Verma scalped one wicket each. Three Pakistan batters got run out.

In response, Smriti Mandhana got the run chase flowing, taking the attack to the opposition. She struck eight boundaries and three massive sixes for an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls to take the side home. Shafali also chipped in with 16 runs off nine deliveries, including two boundaries and six.

The Women in Blue chased down the target in just 11.2 overs, which will boost their net run rate significantly. They are currently at the top of the points table, with two points in as many games at a run rate of +1.520.

Fans were certainly happy with Harmpanpreet Kaur and Co.'s performance and took to Twitter to share their elation. They congratulated Mandhana for her breathtaking performance.

Some even noted that this victory was just a trailer. They stated that the movie will be out on August 28 when the men's team locks horns with Babar Azam and Co. in the Asia Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

taapsee pannu @taapsee 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 #CWG2022 #INDvPAK #SmritiMandhana 🏽 And it felt like girls were in a hurry. I guess eager to win the trophy this time! They finished it in half time with mostly boundaries ! NOS mode on ! And it felt like girls were in a hurry. I guess eager to win the trophy this time! They finished it in half time with mostly boundaries ! NOS mode on ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CWG2022 #INDvPAK #SmritiMandhana 🙏🏽

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

(by balls remaining)



38 - India at Birmingham, today

23 - India at Kuala Lampur, 2018

20 - India at Basseterre, 2010

Biggest win in IND-PAK Women's T20Is:
(by balls remaining)
38 - India at Birmingham, today
23 - India at Kuala Lampur, 2018
20 - India at Basseterre, 2010
#CWG2022 #INDvPAK

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 #CWG2022 if there was a gold medal for silken class, smriti mandhana would win that comfortably #INDvPAK if there was a gold medal for silken class, smriti mandhana would win that comfortably #INDvPAK #CWG2022

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag #CWG2022 Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win #INDvPAK Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win #INDvPAK #CWG2022 https://t.co/lqr8hCnZGL

Suniel Shetty @SunielVShetty

#INDvPAK twitter.com/India_AllSport… India_AllSports @India_AllSports

India were set up a target of 100 runs which they achieved in just 11.4 overs

Smriti Mandhana scored 63 runs off just 42 balls.

Next Ind Vs Barbados on 3rd Aug (final group match)

News Flash: CWG: India thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets in their 2nd Group match
India were set up a target of 100 runs which they achieved in just 11.4 overs
Smriti Mandhana scored 63 runs off just 42 balls.
Next Ind Vs Barbados on 3rd Aug (final group match)
#CWG2022
It's a great day for Team India!! Congratulations!! What a player @mandhana_smriti !! What a 50!! All class!! 🏏 Hats off!!
#INDvPAK

mallavarapu Mohan Raj @raj_mallavarapu Just a trailer for Pak fans . Movie is loading on 28 August 2022. #INDvPAK Just a trailer for Pak fans . Movie is loading on 28 August 2022. #INDvPAK .

Avinash @iamavinashvk



Jersey number: 18

Job: Owning Pakistan at multinational tournaments



#INDvPAK

#CommonwealthGames2022

#Birmingham2022

Names: Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli
Jersey number: 18
Job: Owning Pakistan at multinational tournaments
#INDvPAK
#CommonwealthGames2022
#Birmingham2022
#ViratKohli𓃵

𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂 𝓓𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓴𝓪𝓻 🇮🇳राष्ट्रप्रथम धर्म @Viju1112

Badhai pure Team ko

Jai Hind.



Victory for India

Smriti Mandhana stars with a sensational 63*

Bharat ka Mahila Team ka Sander Jit Pakistan Ki Mahila Cricket Team ke Uper .
Badhai pure Team ko
Jai Hind.
Victory for India
Smriti Mandhana stars with a sensational 63*
#INDvPAK

India Women to square off against Barbados Women on August 3

In a virtual knockout game, Harmanpreet and Co. will lock horns with Barbados Women on Wednesday (August 3) to book a berth in the semi-finals.

Led by Hayley Matthews, Barbados began their campaign on a winning note, beating Pakistan Women convincingly. They will play Australia Women later tonight in Birmingham.

If Barbados win, they will almost secure a berth in the semi-finals. However, a defeat against the Aussies will certainly make the final game of Group A between India and Barbados a knockout tie.

