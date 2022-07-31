"Just a trailer for Pak fans, movie is loading on 28 August" - Fans react as India thrash Pakistan by 8 wickets in CWG 2022'

Create
Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten fifty as India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets. (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 07:46 PM IST

India women thrashed Pakistan women by eight wickets to secure their first win of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. It was a mighty dominant performance from the Women in Blue at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Sunday, July 31.

After being asked to bowl first, the Indian bowlers put up an improved performance from their last game to bowl out Pakistan for a paltry 99. Spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets each, while Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, and Shafali Verma scalped one wicket each. Three Pakistan batters got run out.

In response, Smriti Mandhana got the run chase flowing, taking the attack to the opposition. She struck eight boundaries and three massive sixes for an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls to take the side home. Shafali also chipped in with 16 runs off nine deliveries, including two boundaries and six.

The Women in Blue chased down the target in just 11.2 overs, which will boost their net run rate significantly. They are currently at the top of the points table, with two points in as many games at a run rate of +1.520.

Fans were certainly happy with Harmpanpreet Kaur and Co.'s performance and took to Twitter to share their elation. They congratulated Mandhana for her breathtaking performance.

Some even noted that this victory was just a trailer. They stated that the movie will be out on August 28 when the men's team locks horns with Babar Azam and Co. in the Asia Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

And it felt like girls were in a hurry. I guess eager to win the trophy this time! They finished it in half time with mostly boundaries ! NOS mode on ! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CWG2022 #INDvPAK #SmritiMandhana 🙏🏽
Smriti Mandhana is so good to watch 😍 #Birmingham22 #INDvPAK
Biggest win in IND-PAK Women's T20Is:(by balls remaining)38 - India🇮🇳 at Birmingham, today23 - India🇮🇳 at Kuala Lampur, 201820 - India🇮🇳 at Basseterre, 2010#CWG2022 #INDvPAK
if there was a gold medal for silken class, smriti mandhana would win that comfortably #INDvPAK #CWG2022
Wins don't get more convincing than this! Phenomenal effort from the @BCCIWomen today, the bowlers were on the money and @mandhana_smriti just superb 👏🏽 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #CWG2022 https://t.co/hzr80Wx4ae
Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win #INDvPAK #CWG2022 https://t.co/lqr8hCnZGL
A Complete team Performance by #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 to register their first win after beating #Pakistan 🇵🇰 by 8 wickets here at @birminghamcg22.Top Effort Girls 💯🔥.Go well in next Games!✨ @WeAreTeamIndia @SonySportsNetwk #INDvPAK #BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara #CWG2022 https://t.co/lTpEphHAAu
As clinical as it can get. As expected, too. #INDvPAK
It's a great day for Team India!! Congratulations!! What a player @mandhana_smriti !! What a 50!! All class!! 🏏 Hats off!! #INDvPAK twitter.com/India_AllSport…
Just a trailer for Pak fans . Movie is loading on 28 August 2022. #INDvPAK .
𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑! Clinical with the ball & splendid with the bat, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 by 8 wickets in their 2nd Commonwealth Games match. 👏 👏Vice-captain @mandhana_smriti smashes 63*. 🙌 🙌#B2022 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK https://t.co/5zcxu8dbhA
🏆🏆🏆🏆india 🏆🏆#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #WorldCup2022 #CWG2022 https://t.co/xRzufm7q3W
Yesterday, it was @mirabai_chanu. Today, it was @mandhana_smriti & team. Indian Women never disappoint!!! Congratulations ☺️#CommonwealthGames2022 #INDvPAK
Congratulations India on a magnificent victory against the arch rival Pakistan in the #CommonwealthGames2022. Congratulations Smriti Mandhana ❤️ on your blistering 63*. Take a bow 🙌. Overall 15th T20I 50 for her.#CommonwealthGames #Cricket #INDvPAK #Birmingham2022 #CWG2022 https://t.co/XFe0GFyn2l
Good game and onto Barbados now. Quite convincingly @mandhana_smriti clearing the ropes over & over! What a knock. #INDvPAK #CWG2022
Names: Smriti Mandhana and Virat KohliJersey number: 18Job: Owning Pakistan at multinational tournaments#INDvPAK #CommonwealthGames2022 #Birmingham2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/Ub7XqIkpAw
This Sneh Rana should walk in with authority in any India XI. #INDvPAK #B2022
Bharat ka Mahila Team ka Sander Jit Pakistan Ki Mahila Cricket Team ke Uper .Badhai pure Team koJai Hind.🇮🇳💪Victory for India 🇮🇳Smriti Mandhana stars with a sensational 63* #INDvPAK https://t.co/XH1mzAAYoG
Sensational knock by @mandana_smriti 🇮🇳💥💥 Indian beat Pakistan🇵🇰 at @WCI_Official by 8 wickets... Absolutely splendid game girls 👏👏#TeamIndia #INDvPAK #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/7RDCkGLYjp

India Women to square off against Barbados Women on August 3

In a virtual knockout game, Harmanpreet and Co. will lock horns with Barbados Women on Wednesday (August 3) to book a berth in the semi-finals.

Led by Hayley Matthews, Barbados began their campaign on a winning note, beating Pakistan Women convincingly. They will play Australia Women later tonight in Birmingham.

If Barbados win, they will almost secure a berth in the semi-finals. However, a defeat against the Aussies will certainly make the final game of Group A between India and Barbados a knockout tie.

