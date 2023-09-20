“Just before the World Cup, Indian cricket suddenly remembers Ashwin” - Aakash Chopra on off-spinner’s ODI recall

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels recalling senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of a World Cup seems to have become a trend of sorts in Indian cricket. According to Chopra, Axar Patel’s injury has opened the door for yet another possible World Cup opportunity for the veteran cricketer.

With Axar unavailable for the first two ODIs against Australia due to a left quadriceps strain he picked up during the Super Four match against Bangladesh, Ashwin has been recalled to the one-day team.

The move is significant since the Australia series will be India’s last assignment before the World Cup. Incidentally, Ashwin earned a surprise recall to the T20I squad for the World Cup in Australia last year.

Sharing his views on the seasoned off-spinner’s latest white ball recall, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Interestingly enough, this happens before every World Cup. If you look at the last two, three World Cups, he doesn’t get picked for a year leading up to the World Cup - whether it is T20 or ODI. Just before the World Cup, Indian cricket suddenly remembers Ashwin.”

Chopra further added that Axar’s injury has given the Indian team a chance to add an off-spinner to the World Cup squad, assuming the former doesn’t recover in time. He explained:

“An off-spinner was being missed. The World Cup squad that was selected did not have an off-spinner. Due to Axar’s injury, suddenly there’s an opening and so, along with Washington Sundar, Ashwin has also come into the picture.”

Expand Tweet

Along with Axar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the only slow bowling options in India’s 15-member World Cup squad.

“Ashwin will be the first-choice spinner” - Aakash Chopra expects off-spinner to play against Australia

Having been picked in the ODI team, Chopra feels that Ashwin will be the first-choice spinner in the squad for the series against Australia. According to the former cricketer, given his seniority, Ashwin will be preferred over Washington Sundar if there is place for only one in the playing XI.

“I feel when the match happens in Mohali, Ashwin will play ahead of Washi," Chopra added. "Of course, Washington could also play because there are only three spinners in the team - Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin and Sundar."

"I feel Ashwin will be the first-choice spinner and Sundar the second. When you pick a senior player, he straightaway moves to the front of the pecking order," Chopra concluded.

India will play three ODIs against Australia from September 22 to 27, with matches to be played in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.