"Justice gang where are you?"- Top 10 funny memes as India announces 15-man squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the 15-member Team India squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 50-over tournament commences on February 19 with the curtain raiser between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. With Team India not willing to travel to Pakistan, ICC has chosen Dubai as the host for their matches.

2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Indian side in the Champions Trophy. The selectors have chosen youngster Shubman Gill as his deputy over the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh will handle the pace department with Bumrah. Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are the spinners in the squad. Most of the batters from the 2023 ODI World Cup squad were retained with the addition of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal into the mix.

Cricket fans were disappointed that the likes of Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, and a few other better-performing players missed out on selection. They resorted to social media platforms to express their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. One of the memes about Samson read:

"Justice gang where are you?"

Here are some other memes:

"You could have picked a fast bowler instead"- Aakash Chopra on India picking three spin bowling all-rounders for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the Indian Champions Trophy squad. He pointed out the think tank has missed a trick by not selecting a fast bowler in place of one of three spin-bowling all-rounders.

He criticized the selectors for the defensive mindset of choosing bowlers who could contribute with the bat rather than genuine wicket-takers. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"The one overriding thought or theme was who all can bat because you need a batter at No. 8. So you picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. You could have picked a fast bowler instead of that, and if you needed a spinner only, then you could have picked Varun Chakaravarthy. I see two of the three spin-bowling all-rounders, who all bat left-handed, playing."

He continued:

"All three are defensive options in ODI cricket. We consistently saw a slight lack of confidence in batting in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. We needed a batter at No. 8. So we are picking bowlers who can bat, and I feel it's the same theme this time as well, which is not a great thing because you have to show confidence in your batting. You have to pick bowlers who take wickets.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

