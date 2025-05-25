"Justice for Shreyas Iyer"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announces Team India Test squad and new captain for England Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Team India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which commences on June 20 in Leeds. It is the dawn of a new era for the team, as it will be the first series after the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma.

Ad

25-year-old Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain to lead the new-look Indian Test team after Rohit's departure. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah, who captained the team for a couple of Tests during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, was not considered for the full-time role to keep him fit for games.

Karun Nair made a comeback into the squad following his consistent performances in domestic cricket over the past year. 23-year-old left-handed Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan also got a call-up after impressing the selectors with his performances. Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, and Shreyas Iyer were among the notable players to miss out.

Ad

Trending

18-man squad for the Test series against England:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Fans were disappointed that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and a few other talented players missed out on a spot in the squad. They took to social media platforms and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. Here is a collection of the best memes:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"These are not great numbers"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's record after he is appointed Indian Test captain ahead of England Tour

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the selectors appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain with a lot of hope, as he is yet to prove himself in the format with consistent performances. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

Ad

"The biggest thing is Shubman Gill, the captain. This job has been done with great hope. Belief is also there, but there is a lot of hope, because we haven't seen those Test numbers thus far. He has an overall average of 35 and an average of 25 outside Asia. These are not great numbers, but when you look at Shubman Gill, you feel he is the guy who can secure our future.

Ad

"He has played only three matches for India in England, and that too across three years. So he hasn't played a lot of cricket there. However, now he will go as the captain and will try to write a new story," Chopra elaborated.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news