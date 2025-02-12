"Jyada ho gayi thi nikke?" - Harbhajan Singh hilariously trolls former India wicketkeeper over Finland video

Retired cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently dropped a hilarious comment on former Team India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel's latest social media post. Patel shared a video on Instagram, in which he can be seen enjoying snow in Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland.

Patel was shirtless and even laid down on the snow, leading to Harbhajan pulling his leg. The ex-India off-spinner cheekily asked the 39-year-old if his actions were a result of alcohol.

Sharing the clip of him playing in the snow, Patel captioned the Instagram post:

"Someone on X told me to cool down.. so I did."

Commenting on the post, Harbhajan wrote:

"Jyada ho gayi thi nikke? 🥃 (Did you drink too much?)."

Screenshot of Harbhajan Singh's comment.

Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel's friendship goes back a long way. The two shared the Indian dressing room and were part of the Men in Blue's 2003 ODI World Cup squad. The two also played together for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2015 to 2017.

"I still believe both have plenty of cricket left in them" - Harbhajan Singh backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to fire at the 2025 Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma recently roared back to form with a stunning 119-run knock against England in the second ODI in Cuttack. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was dismissed for just five runs in the fixture.

Harbhajan Singh opined that the two veteran batters still have a lot of cricket left in them. He seemed confident of Sharma and Kohli doing well for India at the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

Speaking to ANI, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (via Mid Day):

"Virat and Rohit haven't scored as many runs as expected, given their past performances. The expectations are high, and when they fall short, criticism is natural. However, with the Champions Trophy ahead, they have a great opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove how they can still win matches for India. If they don't succeed, naturally, the young players waiting in the wings will start getting more opportunities. But I still believe both have plenty of cricket left in them--they are highly capable players who can still score runs."

Sharma and Kohli will be seen in action on Wednesday, February 12, in the third and final ODI of the home series against England. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be a dead rubber, given that the hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

