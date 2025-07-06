"Kaafi inspiration mila unse" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi's huge statement on Team India star after record breaking hundred in U19 ODI vs England

India sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi came up with a huge statement on Test captain Shubman Gill. The 14-year-old slammed a record-breaking hundred in the fourth Youth ODI against England under-19, scoring the fastest hundred in U19 ODIs and breaking a 12-year-old record.

After his sensational knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shared his thoughts, saying that he was not aware of the fact that he broke the record.

"Mujhe pata nahi tha ki maine record create kiya hai 100 banane ke baad (I did not know that I created the record after making the 100)," he said (via BCCI).

He also credited Shubman Gill for inspiring him. Suryavanshi attended a day of play in the second Test between England and India. He stated the way Gill took the team forward after scoring a double hundred and a hundred was inspirational.

"Kaafi inspiration mila unse kyunki dekha maine game. 100 aur 200 banane ke baad bhi unhone game choda nahi aur team ko aage le gaye. (I got a lot of inspiration because I saw the game. Even after scoring a 100 and 200 he did not leave the game and took the team forward)," he said.

"Mere mind mai wahi tha ki mai aur lamba kar sakta tha kyunki kaafi time tha uske baad 20 over aur bache the. Aur mai try karta unka tarah lamba karu. Next time yahi try rahenga ki mai pure 50 overs khelu. (It was there in my mind that I could have played longer because there was a lot of time there were 20 overs left. I will try to play longer like him. Next time I will try that I play all the 50 overs)," the teenager further reflected.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a hundred off just 52 balls in the aforementioned YODI game. He eventually ended with 143 runs off just 78 balls, smashing 13 fours and 10 sixes at a strike-rate of 183.33.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in scintillating form in the U-19 ODIs

On the back of an impressive debut IPL 2025 season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Vaibhav Suryavanshi made it to India's U-19 squad for the five-match Youth ODI series against England U-19 in England.

Building on his solid run in the IPL, the 14-year-old left-hander has displayed magnificent form in the series with consistent performances. In the first game, he scored a 19-ball 48, followed by a 45-run knock in the second.

While he had been getting starts, he converted them into a half-century in the third game, where he scored 86 runs off just 31 balls. He then went from the half-century to scoring a century, reaching the three-figure mark in the fourth game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored 322 runs from four games already at an average of 80.50 and a strike-rate of 198.76. He will be keen to wrap up the series with another stellar show in the last match.

