“Kabhi to team ka bhala kar do” – Fans roast KL Rahul after 3rd consecutive failure against Bangladesh

By James Kuanal
Modified Dec 23, 2022 10:40 AM IST
KL Rahul has scored 55 runs in three innings against Bangladesh in ongoing Test series.

Stand-in Indian captain KL Rahul once again failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. The right-hander departed after scoring only 10 runs off 45 balls on Day 2 of the ongoing Dhaka Test. The opener was trapped LBW by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam as the visitors lost their first wicket at 27.

Rahul registered his third consecutive failure after his sub-par knocks of 22 and 23 in the Chattogram Test, which India won by 188 runs. For the uninitiated, he has not registered a single half-century in the previous six innings. His last fifty came against South Africa in January 2022.

Fans were disgusted by Rahul's poor performance. They also urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to persist with the Karnataka-born batter.

Here’s a compilation of the best Twitter reactions:

Many deserving players are sitting on the bench and this useless @klrahul is playing and captaining our team !! What a Matter of SHAME for @BCCI !! #INDvBAN
I think K L Rahul was insecure seeing Kuldeep's batting, so he dropped him#KLRahul #kuldeepyadav
This fraud @klrahul is taking place of some real performers in domestic and deserving young talents.Ye India ka parchi player hai.. team par bojh.. isse Bangladesh ke bowlers nai khele jaa rahe..#KLRahul #INDvBAN
Trying to understand what goes on inside KL Rahul at the crease. https://t.co/z6iQWtw2Rg
We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad.Will favouritism ever end in Indian cricket? As a fan it's becoming hard to watch any game with Kl Rahul involved in it.*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#BANvIND https://t.co/18OMdhT2Zg
Aggressive KL RAHUL out after his aggressive knock big fraud player @RogerBinnyBCCI #BANvsIND
@BCCI needs to stop persisting with @klrahul. Just like @ajinkyarahane88 is seen grinding it out in the domestic circuit, Rahul needs to do the same! #IndVsBan
#KLRahul means consistency#INDvBAN
Indian Cricket fans - kabhi to team ka bhala kar do KL rahul - https://t.co/yenIlNeK28
@BCCI - letting @klrahul keep playing for the Indian team. https://t.co/R4Zxau5OhL
Legend KL Rahul failed again.... Got dismissed by pace in both innings in the previous game and now got dismissed by spin... Man is a ultra legend 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/UP1fR34L1Q

As far as the match is concerned, India were 38/2 after 15.1 overs, with Shubman Gill (20) and KL Rahul (10) back in the pavilion at the time of writing.

The visitors will look to put on a decent score and gain a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh. A 2-0 series win will boost India's chances of a top-two finish in the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Earlier on Day 1, India bowled out the hosts for 227 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scalped four wickets each. Jaydev Unadkat picked up a couple of wickets on his Test comeback after 12 years.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are in stiff competition for the opening role for the IND vs AUS Tests

India captain Rohit Sharma is set to make his Test comeback in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia at home. He missed the two-match series against Bangladesh with a thumb injury he suffered in the 2nd ODI against the Bangla Tigers.

With Rohit set to return, KL Rahul must score big when India bat in the second innings of the ongoing Test to stay in contention for the opening role against the Aussies.

It's worth mentioning that his opening partner Gill has already scored a century against Bangladesh to become the favorite for the opening slot.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2. Follow Sportskeeda for the Live Cricket Updates.

