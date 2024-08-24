"Kabootar ki tarah koodta rehta hai" - Umpire Anil Chaudhary takes a sarcastic dig at Mohammad Rizwan over his excessive appealing habit

Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary has taken a swipe at Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan over his excessive appealing habit. Chaudhary described the Pakistan cricketer as someone who goes up for almost everything and added that he keeps jumping like a pigeon.

Rizwan is one of Pakistan's most experienced batters in the current setup. While he has come up with some memorable performances with the bat, his overenthusiastic nature and exaggerated style of appealing has not gone down well with some fans and experts.

During his appearance on the 2 Sloggers podcast, Chaudhary shared his experience of standing in an Asia Cup game which featured Rizwan as keeper-batter in the Pakistan team. Speaking about the cricketer's antics in the game, the umpire recalled:

"I stood in the Asia Cup. He appeals a lot. I told the other umpire as well that he keeps appealing so be careful. He made a tight appeal and the other umpire was going to give it out but then he remembered my words. And it turned out to be not out in the end.

"Har baal pe chilata hai. Wahi na jo lipstick jaisi lagata hai? Kabootar ki tarah koodta rehta hai (He keeps screaming every ball. Isn't he the one who puts something like a lipstick? He keeps jumping like a pigeon)," the 59-year-old added.

He went on to state that a good umpire knows who is a good keeper and urged that stumpers should be mindful of the same.

"If the umpire is good, these keepers are losers. Aur itna technology aa gaya hai, kyun apna beizatti karwa rahein ho? Ulta seedha nikla jayega, toh log aap hi ka mazak udayenge (When technology has evolved so much, why do you have to make yourself look bad? People tend to make fun of such things),” Chaudhary went on to explain.

The Delhi-born umpire last officiated in an international match in September 2023, when India took on Australia in an ODI in Rajkot.

Rizwan scored 171* in the first innings in Rawalpindi

Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan in the first innings of the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 171 off 239 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes, as the hosts put up 448-6 on the board before declaring their innings. Saud Shakeel also contributed 141.

Bangladesh responded with 565 as Mushfiqur Rahim hit 191 off 341 balls, while Shadman Islam contributed 93 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77. In their second innings, Pakistan went to stumps at 23-1 on Day 4.

