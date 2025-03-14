"Kal raat chakke bahut maare hai" - Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Holi with Yuvraj Singh and other India Masters teammates from IMLT20 2025 [Watch]

India Masters teammates, including skipper Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, and other players, celebrated the festival of Holi with great enthusiasm on Friday, March 14. Tendulkar took to his X account to share a video showing him and the other players visiting Yuvraj's room at the team hotel, where they playfully doused him with colors.

Ad

In the video, the 51-year-old can be heard saying:

“Pani ka gun loaded hai, jaa rahe hai Yuvraj Singh sahab ke room mein, so rahe hai, kal raat chakke bahut maare hai isne, abhi hum marenge.” [The water gun is loaded, we're heading to Yuvraj Singh's room, he's sleeping. Last night he hit a lot of sixes, now it's our turn.]

Ad

Trending

He captioned the post:

“Holi fun with my @imlt20official teammates, from blue jerseys to colorful moments, this is how we say, “Happy Holi!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The team was last in action on Thursday, March 13, when they played against Australia Masters in the semifinal of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

After being asked to bat first, Sachin Tendulkar played a solid knock of 42 runs off 30 balls for India Masters. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh was at his vintage best, scoring 59 off 30 balls, including one four and seven sixes. Stuart Binny (36), Yusuf Pathan (23) and Irfan Pathan (19*) also made valuable contributions, as India Masters posted a total of 220/7 in their 20 overs.

Ad

In reply, Australia Masters struggled to find their rhythm and were bowled out for 126 in 18.1 overs, losing the match by 94 runs. Shahbaz Nadeem starred with the ball, taking four wickets for India Masters.

“Well done Team” – Sachin Tendulkar reacts as India Masters beat Australia Masters in the IML T20 2025 semi-final

As India Masters secured a commanding 94-run victory over Australia Masters in the IML T20 2025 semi-final, Sachin Tendulkar took to X to praise his teammates, especially Yuvraj Singh, for his 59-run knock and Shahbaz Nadeem for his four-wicket haul. He wrote:

Ad

“Well done Team India!” “Shabash” Nadeem, and like always Yu-VI stayed true to his name with his towering 6s.”

Expand Tweet

The winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters will play India Masters in the final on March 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️