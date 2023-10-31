"Kaleja thanda ho gaya" - Fans erupt as Imam-ul-Haq dropped for PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped for the 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. The left-handed batter made way for Fakhar Zaman in the playing XI.

The decision comes as Imam managed to score just 162 runs in six matches at an average of 27, including a solitary half-century against Australia.

Surprisingly, Imam has amassed 261 runs in three ODIs against Bangladesh at an average of 87, including one ton and two half-centuries.

Interestingly, Zaman also is coming off the back of a poor 2023 Asia Cup, scoring 65 runs in four innings at an average of 16.25. He scored 12 against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup before being dropped for five matches.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) came up with mixed reactions as Pakistan dropped Imam-ul-Haq from playing XI. Some questioned whether the development had anything to do with his uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq resigning from the post of Pakistan’s chief selector.

One user shared a meme that read:

"Kaleja thanda ho gaya (to satisfy the heart's longing)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pakistan make three changes as Bangladesh opt to bat against World Cup

Pakistan have made three changes against Bangladesh after losing four consecutive matches in the World Cup. Apart from Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha and Usama Mir replaced Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh made a solitary change as Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first. Towhid Hridoy replaced Mahedi Hasan in the playing XI.

The two teams have won just two out of the first six matches. A win will keep them in the hunt for a semifinal place.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Follow BAN vs PAK 2023 World Cup live score and updates here.