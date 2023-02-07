Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket following his appointment to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee.

The 41-year-old represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is with 6871 runs across formats, including 11 centuries. He was part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2009. The right-hander also played six games for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, February 7, Akmal said:

“I don’t think after you come into coaching or become a national selector you can focus on playing.”

Akmal played his last international game (ODI) against West Indies in 2017 but continued to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has been named as part of the coaching staff of Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 2023.

Kamran Akmal’s job as national selector will commence ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan in March. The Men in Green are also scheduled to play five ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand in April and May.

“He is one of our great batters” – Kamran Akmal hails Babar Azam

Kamran Akmal recently hailed Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has joined Peshawar Zalmi as captain ahead of PSL 2023. Calling Babar one of the greatest batters with no flaws in his game, Akmal said:

“He is one of our great batters and my job as a selector and as coach in Zalmi is to help him fine-tune himself as a captain and as a batsman. But he has no flaws in his batting this we have seen over the years.”

Peshawar Zalmi will play their opening match against Karachi Kings on February 14.

Peshawar Zalmi squad: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell).

