'Kane Williamson up there among New Zealand’s greats' - BJ Watling

BJ Watling has heaped praise on Kane Williamson after the New Zealand captain scored his 23rd Test ton on Sunday. The New Zealand wicket-keeper hailed his captain's 'special innings' after his knock of 129 put the Kiwis in a commanding position in their first Test against Pakistan.

"He has just become a father, and it was a special innings for Boxing Day," Watling said after the end of play on day two. "He just set us up for a big total. You can look at some of his shots, and he’s pure class. Twenty-three centuries is pretty special, and he’ll hate me for saying it, but he’s right up there among New Zealand’s greats, isn’t he?"

"There’s not a lot of chat when batting with him, but playing with him is obviously a lot of fun," revealed Watling.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson enjoys another record-breaking knock

Kane Williamson reached triple-figures for the 23rd time in his Test career and equalled Stephen Fleming’s record for most 50-plus scores by a New Zealand batsman. He currently has 32 fifties to go along with his 23 hundreds, and will be aiming to surpass the former New Zealand captain during the series against Pakistan.

Earlier today, Williamson was also named in ICC's Test team of the decade. He is currently the third best-ranked batsman in Test cricket.

Williamson's impressive innings of 129 runs helped New Zealand take a dominant position in the first Test match against Pakistan. When he arrived at the crease, the Kiwis were stuttering at 2-13.

Williamson steadied the ship and led his team to a total of 431 in their first innings. Watling also played a crucial innings of 73 and helped punish Pakistan with the help of New Zealand's lower order.

Pakistan ended day two of the first Test at 30/1, with Abid Ali and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas at the crease.