Kane Williamson caught snoozing on camera outside dressing room during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Picture]

Kane Williamson was caught snoozing outside the dressing room during the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The 34-year-old was napping while sitting next to Glenn Phillips when he was caught in the act on camera. The incident took place during the seventh over of the Blackcaps innings.

The senior batter didn’t have to wait too long to bat as the Kiwis lost their opening wicket in the eighth over. Varun Chakaravarthy provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Will Young lbw and ended the 57-run stand between him and Rachin Ravindra.

Take a look at the picture below:

Kane Williamson caught snoozing on the camera. [Screengrab JioHotstar]

Williamson was coming on the back of a century against South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, scoring 102 off 94 balls. New Zealand won that game by 50 runs. The right-handed batter had also hit 81 off 120 deliveries against India in the last group-stage match. He, however, failed to score big in the final, departing for 11 runs off 14 balls.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav help India strike thrice in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

A clinical bowling display from Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav ensured India got off to a good start in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. While Varun dismissed Will Young, Kuldeep got rid of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 75/3 after 12.2 overs, with Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell in the middle.

The Men in Blue dropped two catches in the contest. Mohammad Shami failed to hold onto a return catch from Ravindra early in the innings before Shreyas Iyer gave another reprieve to the left-hander. However, the southpaw failed to make the most of his dropped chances.

Team India are coming on the back of an unbeaten streak in the 50-over tournament. They have beaten Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Kiwis and Australia (semifinal). Captain Rohit Sharma would be keen to guide the Men in Blue to back-to-back ICC trophies after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final live score and updates here.

