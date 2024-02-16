Kane Williamson equals Steve Smith's Test century tally among current batters

New Zealand batting maestro Kane Williamson has equaled Australia's Steve Smith's tally of 32 Test hundreds, getting there on Day 4 of the Test against South Africa in Hamilton. The right-hander also became the fastest to get there, achieving it in 172 innings.

The milestone arrived in the 74th over of the innings as Williamson nudged one to deep point off Shaun van Berg's bowling, having waited patiently for a few deliveries on 99. It was also his seventh hundred in as many matches for the former Black Caps skipper.

Chasing a target of 267, New Zealand began the day at 40-1, losing Devon Conway cheaply on Day 3. Although David Bedingham scored a memorable hundred, the Proteas collapsed, going from 213-5 to 235 all out when setting a target of 300 looked very achievable.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson fell to Dane Piedt in the 1st innings

Kane Williamson is in fine form for New Zealand. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the veteran Kiwi batter became one of Dane Piedt's five victims in the 1st innings at Seddon Park in Hamilton, falling for 43. The 33-year-old off-spinner also dismissed Tom Latham, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, and Neil Wagner to finish with his maiden fifer.

Peidt has also taken all three wickets to fall in the 2nd innings, sending back Latham and Rachin Ravindra after claiming Devon Conway's on Day 3. It gave the Proteas a handy 31-run lead after Ruan de Swardt and Shaun von Berg propelled them to a fighting total of 242.

New Zealand won the 1st Test in Mount Maunganui comfortably and are on the cusp of beating South Africa for the first time in a series in the longest format. In the process, the Kiwis will also solidify their top spot in the current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

However, they have a tough two-Test series lined up against their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, beginning on February 29.

