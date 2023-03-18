Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls become the first New Zealand pair to share two 300-plus partnerships in Tests

Ace New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and his fellow countryman Henry Nicholls became the first pair to stitch two 300 plus partnerships in Test history. The pair stitched a mammoth 363 on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

Their first 300 plus performance came against Pakistan in January 2021 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The duo added 369 against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, and Naseem Shah. Williamson finished with his Test best of 238, while Nicholls scored 157 as New Zealand trounced Pakistan by an innings and 157 runs.

Meanwhile, the ongoing clash against Sri Lanka saw the pair ground the visiting bowlers, allowing them no respite. The hosts resumed day two at 118-2 and got a wicket after two sessions as Williamson departed for 215. The 32-year-old continued from his magnificent 121 in the first Test in Christchurch against the island nation.

Henry Nicholls arrests his form slump

Henry Nicholls. (Image Credits: Getty)

Heading into the second Test in Wellington, the left-hander was under pressure as he hadn't passed fifty since February 2022. His unbeaten 200 came at the perfect time for him and the team, and should buy him more time in the Test squad.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have reduced Sri Lanka to 26-2 after declaring at 580-4. Matt Henry and Doug Bracewell dismissed Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, respectively, to put the visitors under pressure. Sri Lanka dreams of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final were dashed by the Kiwis who clinched a thrilling two-wicket win in Christchurch.

The Black Caps are in pole position to seal the series 2-0 as they are significantly ahead in the ongoing second match. The two sides will also lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is. Sri Lanka announced their limited-overs squads on Friday, with Angelo Mathews returning to the ODI set-up.

