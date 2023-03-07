Kane Williamson to join New Zealand squad late ahead of 1st Test against Sri Lanka due to his grandmother's demise

Ace New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will be a last-minute arrival for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Christchurch on Thursday, March 9, due to his grandmother’s demise, Skipper Tim Southee admitted that it's a sad time for Williamson's family and expressed solidarity with them.

Joan Williamson, a former mayor of a small town named Taupo, died aged 92. She stepped down from the mayoralty in 2001. She had 20 grandchildren, including Kane and Dane Cleaver, who made his New Zealand debut against Ireland in a T20I last year.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, Southee revealed that the former skipper was still at home in Tauranga.

The veteran pacer was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz:

"On behalf of the team, I think everyone is feeling for Kane at the moment and he is in the best place he can be. And that is with, in and around, his family. It is a sad time for the Williamson family. We are looking forward to Kane joining up. He has been able to train with the ND guys in Tauranga, so I am sure he will be hitting plenty of balls and making sure he is ready to go come Thursday."

The Kiwis might be out of the race to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but Sri Lanka have an opportunity to play in the summit clash.

The Lankans need India to go winless in the Ahmedabad Test against Australia and must themselves beat the Kiwis by a 2-0 margin.

Kane Williamson was the standout player in New Zealand's one-run win last week

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be delighted to have Williamson among the runs. He struck a masterly 132 in the second innings in Wellington against England to lead New Zealand to one of their greatest Test wins.

The 32-year-old's knock came after three low scores in the two-match Test series. The narrow win made New Zealand the fourth team to script victory despite being asked to follow on.

Ben Stokes and Co. had the upper hand after a first-innings lead of 226. However, New Zealand showcased remarkable resilience in the second innings, setting England a 258-run target. With only one required, James Anderson gloved one to the leg side as Tom Blundell snaffled it.

