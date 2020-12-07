Kane Williamson joins Virat Kohli at No. 2 in ICC Test batting rankings

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's stupendous 251 in the first Test against West Indies has seen him jump two places to No. 2 in the ICC Test batting rankings. Kane Williamson joins another modern-day legend Virat Kohli, who has hung on to his No. 2 spot with 886 points.

Kane Williamson earned 74 points for his double century against the Windies at Hamilton to move from 812 to 886. Australia’s run machine Steve Smith continues to occupy the top spot with 911 points.

Along with Kane Williamson, another Kiwi who did well in the Hamilton Test - Tom Latham - has also been rewarded. With 733 points, Latham has moved up two places to enter the top 10 of the Test batting rankings.

The left-hander scored a fine 86 in the first Test against West Indies.

💥 Kane Williamson joins Virat Kohli at No.2

💥 Tom Latham enters 🔝 10



After the conclusion of the first #NZvWI Test, top performers from New Zealand and West Indies sizzle in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting 🙌



Full list: https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/06GJGWjDBT — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020

There were a few positives for West Indies in the innings and 134-run defeat at Hamilton. Talented batsman Jermaine Blackwood scored his second Test century as the Windies followed on. The innings saw him move up 17 places to 41st in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who surprised everyone with an innings of 86, jumped 31 places. He is now ranked 123 and has career-best points of 219.

Kane Williamson’s record-breaking 251

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s 251 is now his career-best Test score. His previous best was 242 not out against Sri Lanka in 2015. This was Kane Williamson's third double-hundred of his career.

🇳🇿 Neil Wagner moves up to No.2

🌴 Jason Holder slips two spots to No.7



The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/tAo40viLZ6 — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020

Kane Williamson’s 251 is only the ninth instance of a New Zealand batsman scoring a 250-plus score in Test matches. It is also the second-highest Test score by a New Zealand batsman against West Indies after Glenn Turner’s 259 in 1979 at Georgetown.

With 6727 runs in 81 Tests at an average of 52.55, including 22 hundreds, Kane Williamson is at number three on the list of highest Test run-getters for New Zealand. Only Ross Taylor (7276) and Stephen Fleming (7172) have scored more Test runs for Kiwis.