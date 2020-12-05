IND v AUS 2020: Have the doors for Steve Smith's captaincy return finally opened?

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has led his country admirably over the last two years.

The 34-year-old took his team to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, where they lost to eventual winners England. He has win percentages of 52.77 and 56.09 in T20Is and ODIs respectively.

However, by the time the next World Cup rolls around, Finch will be 38 years old and undoubtedly past his prime. And Australia haven't done much to identify his successor, with the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey all appointed as the vice-captain at different points during Finch's tenure.

Yesterday, Finch suffered a glute strain while fielding in the 1st T20I against India, and his fitness for the game tomorrow is under the scanner. He claimed after the game that the injury 'got progressively worse', and the signs don't look encouraging for the Aussies.

Pat Cummins, who would've stepped in for Finch, has been rested for the T20I series. Matthew Wade, who was named as the vice-captain for the 1st T20I, might lose out on his place in the playing XI after scores of 7, 14, 10 and 1 in his last 4 games in the format.

As a result, Steve Smith, who hasn't led his country since the ball tampering scandal, might make a return to captaincy for Australia.

Is it time for Steve Smith to become Australian captain once again?

Australia Nets Session & Team Photo

There's no doubt that leadership has elevated Steve Smith's game. He has played 34 Tests as Australian captain, and he has scored 3,659 runs at an average of 70.36 in these games. His overall Test record, while still unparalleled in the modern game, stands at 7,227 runs at an average of 62.84.

Steve Smith's batting average increases by 2 in ODIs and 8 inT20Is when he is the captain, and it's clear that leadership doesn't affect his game at all. In fact, we can confident6987ly state that Steve Smith the batsman-captain is a far more accomplished player than Steve Smith the batsman.

Australia's captains at the moment, Aaron Finch and Tim Paine, haven't made too many mistakes during their reigns in white-ball and red-ball cricket respectively. But at 34 and 35 years of age, they are getting on in years and it's time for Australia to look to the future.

Paine has hinted at retiring after the final of the ICC World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place at Lord's next year. And once the wicket-keeper does walk away from the sport, the position at the helm is Smith's to grab hold of.

It would be foolish to expect Steve Smith to take over in all three formats at once, and a period of transition will be exactly what he needs in order to ease himself back into the scheme of things.

Opportunities such as the 2nd T20I against India will be perfect for the 31-year-old to slowly get back into the groove of leading his country, as well as give his teammates an idea of the future of Australian cricket.

How important is the 2nd T20I against India for Steve Smith?

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

It would be a justified decision for Australia to hand over the captaincy to Wade or Carey for the 2nd T20I against India, provided Finch doesn't make the cut. However, that would be a gross misstep on the part of the team management if they ignore Steve Smith for the role.

While Smith hasn't exactly been forgiven for his part in the ball tampering fiasco, enough time has passed since the incident for everyone involved - and the fans - to move on.

The scandal doesn't get mentioned as often anymore, and since then, Australian cricket has seen a clear renaissance under new coach Justin Langer. The scars of the incident are all but healed, and the new era under Langer, Finch and Paine has made up for the sorrow caused by Steve Smith, David Warner and Darren Lehmann.

In the 2nd T20I, if Australia do send Wade or Carey - or anyone else but Steve Smith - for the toss, it would send the wrong message. It would mean that the country and its cricket team are not ready to forgive Smith, and that they still hold him accountable for something that happened over two years ago.

Steve Smith's legacy might not be as pristine as it once was, but he has served the punishment that was meted out to him by the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia. He has gone through the lowest of lows, and he has made an international comeback like no other since the ban was lifted.

Steve Smith is a fantastic captain and an ever better batsman, and the cricketing world needs him to be in charge of the Australian team once again. And the 2nd T20I against India might be the first - and invaluable - step in that direction.