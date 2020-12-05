IND v AUS 2020: 'I'm not sure at the moment' - Aaron Finch on the extent of his injury

Australia captain Aaron Finch recently revealed that he is unsure of the extent of the injury he suffered during his team's 11-run loss to India in the 1st T20I.

Speaking immediately after the game, the 34-year-old stated that the injury got 'progressively worse throughout the game' and that he will have to wait for the results of a scan.

"A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I'm not sure at the moment. It got progressively worse throughout the game so I'm sure I'll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go," said Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch appeared to suffer the injury while diving in the field towards the end of the innings, and was in visible discomfort while batting in the run-chase. Despite his evident struggles, he notched up a fluent 35 before holing out in the deep off concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal.

Who can take over from Aaron Finch as Australian captain?

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

If Aaron Finch does miss the next T20I, Australia will have a task on their hands trying to name a new skipper.

Usual vice-captain Pat Cummins has been rested for the T20I series with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cricket Australia announced in 2018 that David Warner will never be eligible to captain the country again, and even if he were, he is out with a hamstring injury.

Matthew Wade served as the vice-captain for the 1st T20I, but with his place in the team uncertain, the wicket-keeper might not be handed such a responsibility. Steve Smith, who hasn't led Australia since the infamous ball-tampering scandal, might finally get an opportunity to walk out to the toss in place of Aaron Finch.

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground.